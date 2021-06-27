17 Sunday Dinners You Can Make in an Instant Pot
Enjoy a home-cooked Sunday dinner with a little help from the Instant Pot. An Instant Pot cuts down on active cook time in these recipes, so you can unwind at the end of the weekend. Trust us-these flavorful dinners will have everyone coming back for seconds. Recipes like our Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo) and Instant Pot Mujadara are delicious ways to start a new week.
Pressure-Cooker Chicken & Rice (Arroz con Pollo)
Satisfy your Mexican-food craving with this healthy recipe. Just dump all your ingredients into an electric multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this easy recipe for flavorful arroz con pollo.
Instant Pot Lowcountry Seafood Feast
Use your multicooker for a traditional seafood boil dinner that doesn't feel light by any means. The potatoes are perfectly tender, the sausage is cooked and still juicy and flavorful, the corn is tender but not overcooked, and the shrimp are tender and pink.
Pressure-Cooker Mac & Cheese
Make a healthier version of classic macaroni and cheese with this recipe that adds broccoli for a nutritional boost and an easy way to eat more vegetables. Using an electric pressure cooker, such as the InstantPot, gets dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.
Instant Pot Brisket
Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly. Here, we cut the brisket in half so it can fit inside the pot. After it's seared, it's cooked with plenty of onions that add body once blended into the flavorful, rich sauce. If you are making this brisket for Passover, look for products (like ketchup) that are labeled "Kosher for Passover."
Instant-Pot Mujadara
Lentils and rice have been served together across the Middle East for centuries; they make a nutritious and satisfying vegetarian meal. This Instant Pot version is inspired by Lebanese mujadara, a variation that combines lentils, rice and caramelized onions.
Instant Pot Orange-Jalapeño Chicken Wings
These sweet-hot tender Instant Pot chicken wings boast a balance of orange and lime. They're very tangy and very sticky, so be sure to serve with lots of paper towels!
Instant Pot Beef & Poblano Tostadas
Serve the tangy, peppery beef on crispy tostadas and top with colorful slaw.
Instant Pot Chicken Marsala
Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Serve over cooked brown rice to sop up any of the extra sauce.
Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
Instant Pot Garlic-Scented Chicken & Farro with White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pair earthy, toothsome barley with tender chicken dressed in a tangy white balsamic vinaigrette for a hearty main dish. This Instant Pot chicken recipe comes together in just 40 minutes, making it perfect for easy weeknight dinners.
Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin
It's remarkable that a pork roast can be so good so quickly! The gravy is rich and flavorful and the meat is moist and perfectly cooked--using an Instant Pot is a real game changer for pork loin roast.
Instant-Pot Sausage & Peppers
Yellow and green peppers, tomatoes and sweet onion come together in the Instant Pot and make this classic sandwich pop with flavor. Cooking sausage and peppers in your Instant Pot makes this even easier for a busy weeknight. While green peppers are classic, any color bell peppers will work well.
Instant-Pot Stuffed Peppers
Lean ground beef and veggies fill bell peppers in this easy Instant Pot dinner. Be sure to spoon the bright and flavorful tomato sauce over each pepper before serving. To make this even easier, choose peppers that will stand upright in your Instant Pot.
Instant Pot Adobo Chicken Thighs with Bok Choy & Green Onions
Use your multicooker to make a quick version of this Filipino dish that's traditionally marinated overnight. The sweet and spicy Instant Pot chicken is tender and juicy, while the bok choy keeps its flavor and crisp texture.
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
This Instant Pot vegetarian chili recipe is full of healthy veggies and two kinds of beans. Chipotle chiles give it a hint of smoke and a nice kick. Top this quick and easy chili with cheese and sour cream, or enjoy it as a vegan chili by garnishing with veggies such as avocado, sliced jalapeños, onions, radishes and scallions or cilantro.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
This satisfying and hearty soup has all the flavors of lasagna, but without the fuss of layering ingredients in a baking dish and waiting for the lasagna to bake. Here, we take advantage of the multicooker to prepare a soup that is ready in 10 minutes. Just top the soup with ricotta and Parmesan and enjoy!
Instant Pot Curry
This vegetable curry comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker. Coconut milk makes it creamy, while keeping this easy dinner vegan, and the potatoes and chickpeas help bulk up the dish for a satisfying meal. Serve over basmati rice, quinoa or cauliflower rice.