19 Smoothies You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Get in all of your fruits and veggies with these creamy, flavorful smoothies. Featuring seasonal produce like watermelon and cucumber, these smoothies are fresh and tasty. Recipes like our Mango Piña Colada Smoothie and Aloe Smoothie are refreshing on a warm summer day.
Tropical Melon Smoothie
Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
Mango Piña Colada Smoothie
Mango adds sweet flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you feeling like you're on the beach.
Watermelon-Mango Smoothie
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)
Refreshing and colorful fruit smoothies called batidos are served at Cuban snack bars all over Florida--try this recipe with blueberries and banana for a vacation in a cup.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Coconut Blueberry Smoothie
Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.
Aloe Smoothie
Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating-or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.
Kale & Pineapple Smoothie
Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!
Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie
Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.
Creamy Watermelon Smoothie
This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.
Blackberry Smoothie
This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
Cucumber, Mint & Melon Smoothies
Minty and refreshing, these melon smoothies will keep you hydrated on hot summer days.
Mango Raspberry Smoothie
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
Mango Lassi Smoothie
A lassi is an Indian smoothie made with yogurt, sometimes offered as an aperitif or as a "side" to calm down a fiery meal. Thanks to a ripe mango and orange-flower water, this version is sweet and fragrant. It's perfect for an afternoon refresher or an after-dinner treat.
Coconut-Blueberry Green Smoothie
Chia (or hemp) seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost in this healthy smoothie recipe. Look for chia seeds near whole-grain flours and/or nuts and seeds.
3-Ingredient Tropical Tangerine & Kefir Smoothie
Refreshing and fruity, this simple smoothie calls for just three ingredients-frozen tropical fruit, plain kefir and tangerine juice. Kefir is a perfect swap for milk in smoothies. It adds creaminess and a boost of probiotics. If you can't find tangerine juice, swap in orange juice.
Cherry Piña Colada Smoothie
Cherries add tangy flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you dreaming of a beach vacation.
Hawaiian Smoothie
For the best taste and color, use a red-fleshed Hawaiian papaya for this exotic, lip-puckering taste of island summer. Papayas are loaded with papain, a digestive enzyme, so this smoothie is a good dessert to settle stomachs after a substantial meal.