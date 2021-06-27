19 Smoothies You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating-or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.