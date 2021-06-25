16 High Protein Lunches for Weight Loss

These healthy lunches are sure to give you an energy boost when you need it the most. Each of these delicious meals contains at least 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving-a combination that research shows can help promote healthy weight loss and keep you feeling satisfied, not starved, in the process. Recipes like our Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos and Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas are healthy and flavorful.