10 Pineapple Cocktails You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
These boozy, refreshing drinks are perfect for entertaining or enjoying on your own. Pineapple adds a sweet punch of tart, fruity flavor to all of these cocktails, which can be in your hand in as little as five minutes. Recipes like our Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita and Pineapple Kombucha Mai Tais will soon be mainstays at your summer happy hour.
Dole Whip-Inspired Frozen Pineapple Margarita
This margarita whips up frozen pineapple with sorbet to achieve a creamy texture reminiscent of Dole Whip-a creamy soft-serve pineapple dessert.
Piña Colada in a Pineapple
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
Frozen Pineapple Margaritas
These frosty pineapple margaritas taste just like restaurant-style frozen margaritas, but without all the sugar, for a skinny cocktail you can easily whip up at home.
3-Ingredient Piña Colada
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Frozen Rainbow Margaritas
Celebrate Pride Month--or any other occasion that calls for rainbows--with these vibrant, tropical-flavored frozen margaritas! This four-layer fruity cocktail uses only natural ingredients and colors, including a quick infusion made with dried butterfly pea flowers that makes for a dramatic pop of blue. This rainbow margarita is bright and citrusy, with dominant flavors of strawberry and pineapple. Feel free to use fresh or frozen fruit in these pretty margs.
Pineapple Kombucha Mai Tai
This tropical cocktail gets a light sparkle from pineapple kombucha. Almond extract replaces the orgeat almond syrup traditionally found in a mai tai to reduce the sugar while maintaining the flavor.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail
Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
Monkeylada
If you like piña coladas, try this lower-calorie version using ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
Pineapple Margaritas with No Added Sugar
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.