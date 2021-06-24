16 Easy Tuna Salads for a Budget-Friendly Lunch
These tuna salad recipes make a case for canned tuna being the most versatile ingredient in your pantry. Switching out the standard mayo for avocado or yogurt, adding a touch of citrus or serving the salad in a deliciously ripe tomato-it's all on the table. Recipes like our classic Tuna Melt and Spicy Tuna Wrap make simple, flavorful lunches that will satisfy every time.
Tuna Melt
In this updated tuna melt recipe, we go light on the mayo and top it with fresh tomato slices and shredded sharp Cheddar. This allows us to use considerably less cheese while ensuring that there's great cheese flavor in each gooey bite of this healthy tuna melt recipe.
Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
Spicy Tuna Wrap
These tuna wraps were inspired by spicy tuna sushi rolls. We love how they taste with peppery watercress, but other greens, such as arugula, romaine, escarole or even radish sprouts, would taste great in the filling. If you want to play on the sushi inspiration, stir some wasabi into the soy sauce for dipping and serve with pickled ginger. Serve with sliced cucumbers and slivered red onions tossed with rice vinegar, a little oil and a pinch of salt.
Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish
This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
Tomato Bun Tuna Melt
Make a bun out of a tomato in this healthy low-carb tuna melt recipe that swaps bread for veggies. You save 23 grams of carbohydrate and get 1 veggie serving while you're at it!
Lemon Tuna & Yogurt Cracker
A crisp whole-grain cracker gets the freshest topping of light tuna, lemony Greek yogurt, and a bright dill garnish. It's the quick snack that's almost a meal when you're having too much fun in the sun to stop and cook.
Tuscan-Style Tuna Salad
This streamlined version of a northern Italian idea is perfect for a summer evening: no-fuss, no-cook and big taste. You can even make it ahead and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for several days. If you do, use it as a wrap filling for the next day's lunch.
Mini Tuna Sandwich
Add cucumbers to these Mini Tuna Sandwiches, a free food that adds crunch and keeps the tuna moist.
Tuna-Nectarine Salad with Bread Toasts
This easy to make, refreshing salad is perfect for a hot summer day.
Tuna Salad Pockets
Tuna salad served with pita bread halves has a zesty vinaigrette dressing, capers for flavor, and almonds for crunch. Your delicious lunch is ready in just a few minutes.
Dilled Tuna & Potato Salad
This potato salad gets extra protein from hard-cooked eggs and canned tuna. Prep time is just 30 minutes but you'll want to chill the salad for at least four hours to let the lemon and dill flavors develop fully.
Tuna Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes with Arugula
The tuna in this great-looking stuffed tomato recipe isn't your typical mayo-based affair. The sherry vinaigrette does double duty: it adds fresh flavor to the tuna filling and also dresses the baby arugula and white bean salad.
Tuna Salad Spread
This healthy twist on tuna salad uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.
Tuna Salad Crisps
Tuna salad isn't just for lunch! This satisfying snack is packed with heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and can be enjoyed any time of day.
10-Minute Tuna Melt
This variation of a classic sandwich uses mayonnaise, but not where you think! Mayo is brushed on the outside of the sandwich in place of butter to make the sandwich golden and crispy as it heats in a skillet. Plain Greek yogurt takes mayo's place in the salad-along with crunchy celery, roasted red bell peppers and scallions-for a satisfying lunch with less saturated fat.
Tuna Salad Crackers
A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!