12 Caprese Salads You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
There's no better trio of ingredients than juicy tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and delicious basil. While the traditional caprese salad is hard to beat, these tasty and refreshing twists on the classic prove that you can teach an old salad new tricks. Recipes like Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad and Tomato, Mozzarella, Peach & Prosciutto Caprese Skewers are stunning presentations of a favorite summer salad.
Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad
Use the hasselback technique to upgrade plain caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.
Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls
Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.
Watermelon Caprese Salad
This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.
Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella
This fresh and colorful salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from the classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Double this and top each portion with 3 ounces grilled or roasted chicken to take it from a simple side to a quick main dish.
American Flag Caprese Salad with Blueberry-Balsamic Vinaigrette
This caprese salad with a patriotic twist marries the flavors of cherry tomatoes and creamy fresh mozzarella with fruity blueberries. A sweet and tangy blueberry dressing served on the side helps pull it all together on the plate. Garnish with fresh basil leaves to round out the summery flavors.
Tomato, Mozzarella, Peach & Prosciutto Caprese Skewers
These quick and easy caprese skewers are a perfect way to showcase fresh summer ingredients: mild and milky mozzarella complements sweet tomatoes, while the sweet grilled peaches and salty prosciutto add bold flavors that elevate this classic appetizer. If you're entertaining, serve these skewers on an Italian-themed snack board alongside less labor-intensive ingredients such as store-bought grissini, cheese, marinated artichokes and charcuterie.
Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make.
Tomato-Fennel Caprese Salad with Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette
Fennel brings an anise flavor to this tomato basil Caprese salad.
Caprese Salad
Summer-ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella need only a sprinkling of fresh herbs, salt and pepper to shine in this simple summer salad.
Polenta Caprese
The addition of polenta slices adds staying power to this classic flavorful salad.
Peach Caprese Skewers
Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.
Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil
Sweet peppers like red, orange and yellow bells stand in for tomatoes in this caprese-style salad and pair deliciously with the fresh mozzarella and acidic balsamic drizzle. Try green bell peppers if you prefer less sweetness. This easy, healthy recipe takes just 20 minutes to make.
Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad
Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal.