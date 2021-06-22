18 Slaws You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Whether you're hosting a barbecue, putting together a Taco Tuesday spread or whipping up a quick lunch, these summer slaws are the perfect addition. These delicious coleslaw recipes run the gamut from fruity to spicy. Recipes like Rainbow Slaw with Beet Greens and Easy Pineapple Slaw are colorful, crunchy ways to level up any summer meal.
Rainbow Slaw with Beet Greens
A touch of cumin and cinnamon give this colorful, healthy slaw recipe a hint of the Middle East. Serve with a wedge of cheese and a whole-grain roll on the side for a satisfying dinner--or with just about anything that comes off the grill.
Cabbage Slaw
Although it's not a traditional topping for American tacos, cabbage slaw is an essential ingredient when making fish tacos. This colorful, vinegar-dressed coleslaw can be made in just a few minutes. Use preshredded cabbage to make it even quicker.
Bok Choy-Apple Slaw
Bok choy serves as a peppery alternative to cabbage in this crunchy and creamy slaw. Try it with barbecued chicken.
Easy Pineapple Coleslaw
This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe-it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette
Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
Grilled Coleslaw with Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette
Grilling cabbage and carrots gently softens the crunchy vegetables for a smoky yet still crisp version of a favorite summer side in this easy coleslaw recipe. For an easy grilled dinner, cook some chicken, fish or veggie burgers alongside the vegetables.
Sour Apple Slaw
Michael Twitty, a food writer and culinary historian, celebrates Hanukkah's miracle of oil by making fried chicken and latkes. He serves up this sweet and tangy slaw alongside.
Spicy Cabbage Slaw
Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
Lemon-Cilantro Slaw
This throw-together slaw is prepped in just 20 minutes and chilled for either 2 hours or an entire day, to allow the lemony-cilantro dressing to work its magic. It's great whether you have just a couple of hours to prepare your meal or a full day before company comes.
Broccoli Slaw
We've lightened this popular potluck classic with a dressing of reduced-fat mayo and yogurt. To speed preparation, use shredded broccoli slaw from the produce aisle.
Jicama-Apple Slaw
Crunchy jicama and apple plus oranges and avocado combine in this crisp and refreshing dairy-free slaw.
Italian Tomato-Zucchini Slaw
The tomatoes in this Italian Tomato-Zucchini slaw are roasted to bring the flavor forward. Served with spiralized zucchini (zoodles), this recipe is light and tasty.
Lemony Broccoli Slaw
Thanks to ready-made broccoli slaw mixes available in the produce aisle, this side dish can be prepared in just 15 minutes. The chilling time is necessary so the slaw can marry with the honey-lemon dressing.
Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple
Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
Quick Broccoli Slaw
Use up unused broccoli stems by making your own broccoli slaw instead of using the bagged slaw in this easy potluck favorite. Trim and peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then cut 3 cups of matchsticks with the julienne blade on a mandoline or by hand.
Cider & Honey Kohlrabi Slaw with Radicchio
This fast, confetti-colored slaw recipe is an exceptional accompaniment to grilled foods. To make it vegan, use agave in place of the honey.
Blue Cheese Cole Slaw
If you prefer, make this salad recipe with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
Hot & Sour Slaw
This slaw, a combination of cabbage, red bell pepper, scallions and bamboo shoots, is tossed with a dressing full of the classic flavors of Chinese hot-and-sour soup. Serve with grilled pork tenderloin and a glass of Riesling.