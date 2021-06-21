17 Corn Soups to Bring in Summer
Creamy, spicy, sweet--these soups prove that fresh summer corn can do it all. While soups are often associated with the colder months, these delicious recipes make a strong case for eating soup year-round. Recipes like our Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder and Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija are the perfect way to enjoy the seasonal vegetable.
Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
Lobster & Corn Chowder
The trick to making this healthy lobster chowder recipe have tons of rich flavor is to start with great fish stock. (The best is often in the freezer case at the supermarket.) Then cook the lobsters in the stock to intensify its flavor. There is no flour added in this healthy soup, so it's lighter than a typical creamy chowder--plus it's gluten-free.
Yellow Gazpacho
The yellow vegetables of summer--fresh corn, yellow tomatoes and yellow peppers--make this slightly sweet gazpacho soup recipe a beautiful and delicious alternative to red gazpacho.
Corn Chowder with Bacon
Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.
Clam & Corn Chowder
Clam and corn chowder is a staple in New England during the summer months. Here we make it healthier-and faster-than the traditional cream-laden version, but just as luscious.
Creamy Corn Soup with Jalapeños & Cotija
This creamy corn soup has underlying earthiness from the hominy and heat from the jalapeños. Fresh corn adds sweetness, which works well with the salty cotija cheese and other fresh and tangy garnishes.
Summer Corn Tortilla Soup
Take advantage of local fresh corn and whip up this 40-minute Mexican-inspired summer soup recipe. It's topped with creamy avocado slices and crispy corn tortillas, but you can make it next-level by adding a dollop of nonfat plain yogurt, a bit of grated Cheddar, and/or chopped scallions.
Roasted Corn & Poblano Chowder
Roasting the corn and peppers in the oven before adding them to the soup adds intense flavor to this chowder recipe. Before serving, blend half of the soup to ensure a thicker base.
Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup
Pureed summer squash makes a delicious base for this summery squash and corn soup. Start your meal with the soup or enjoy it as a light lunch. Fresh thyme and briny feta cheese give it fabulous flavor. For a variation, try the soup with any herb you have on hand or goat cheese in place of feta.
Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon
Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.
Mexican Corn Soup
Chicken shares the spotlight with corn in this well-seasoned soup. Blending part of the corn with the chicken broth is an easy way to thicken the soup and boost the flavor.
Chicken-Corn Tortilla Soup
Using bone-in chicken thighs in this soup ensures the meat stays moist over the long cooking time. Not only are chicken thighs inherently juicier than breast meat, but cooking chicken on the bone also helps it stay succulent.
Chipotle & Corn Chowder
The smoky flavor of the chipotle peppers in this recipe combines with corn to make a bordertown chowder with substance and sizzle; the Southwest at its best!
Crab Bisque with Avocado, Tomato & Corn Relish
Our light version of classic crab bisque gets its creaminess from a combination of low-fat milk plus pureed vegetables and potatoes. The tangy, chunky relish provides a textural and flavor contrast to the smoky, rich-tasting bisque. Serve with crusty whole-grain rolls and some extra wedges of lime for squeezing.
Seafood-Corn Chowder
The addition of halibut, scallops and clams turns ordinary corn chowder into an extraordinary meal-in-a-bowl.
Fresh Corn & Red Pepper Bisque
Use the freshest and sweetest ears you can find for this corn and red pepper bisque. We use just a bit of reduced-fat sour cream in this soup to give it a creamy body, without the heavy cream usually used in a bisque.
Tilapia Corn Chowder
This light soup is a great way to slip fresh corn (and tilapia, of course!) into your late-summer menu. Make it a meal: Enjoy with a mixed green salad and oyster crackers.