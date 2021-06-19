26 200-Calorie Desserts You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
These treats put a fruity cap on any meal. Whether you want to chill out with a popsicle or broil some fresh fruit, these low-calorie desserts are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Recipes like our Watermelon Sherbet and Iced Coconut Latte Pops make for a refreshing end to a long summer day.
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Raspberry Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate mousse for 115 calories? Yes, please! This healthy dessert recipe is perfect for a special occasion or if you just need a sweet treat. For the fluffiest mousse, make as few gentle strokes with your spatula as possible to fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture in Step 5.
Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
Watermelon Sherbet
The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
Strawberry-Oat Streusel Bars
The dough in this easy dessert recipe does double duty--it creates a sturdy crust to hold all the gooey strawberry filling and also makes a crisp crumb topping. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream to take this to the next level.
Quadradinhos de Laranja (Little Squares of Orange)
Orange lovers rejoice! This cake-one of the traditional yellow-hued sweets of Lisbon-is packed with sunny flavor thanks to loads of zest plus it's drenched with orange syrup after coming out of the oven. Tightly wrap any leftovers with plastic wrap to prevent them from drying out. We added a touch of whole-wheat flour to help balance the sweetness. This recipe is part of Brooke Siem's Grandmother Project. Learn more about this recipe and other recipes Siem learned to make in the article How Cooking Connected One Chef with Grandmothers Across the World.
Iced Coconut Latte Pops
When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool.
Easy Peach Cobbler
This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops
Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
Chilled Key Lime Mousse
This refreshing chilled Key lime mousse is a perfect union of cream and foam, tangy lime and soft sweet custard. The method is simple but a little unusual--you make a custard with fresh Key lime juice rather than milk or cream. Key limes, which are about the size of a Ping-Pong ball, are wonderfully fragrant and more acidic than regular limes. They are available all year at well-stocked supermarkets. If you can't find them, by all means use regular limes.
Triple Layer Pavlova
Wow your dinner guests with this beautiful stacked meringue dessert drizzled with a delicious chocolate sauce. Each slightly different meringue layer is layered with an orange-mascarpone cream and a fruity sauce of cranberries, cherries, and strawberries--presenting a stunning visual for any special occasion.
Champagne Raspberry Jello
In this grown-up take on jello, we combine cran-raspberry juice with Champagne and fresh raspberries for a sparkling crimson dessert recipe.
Blueberry-Peach Upside-Down Cake
This upside-down cake is the perfect dessert for a summer party. Full of fresh blueberries and peaches, flavored with a touch of ginger and topped with vanilla frozen yogurt, it's a sweet and refreshing way to end a meal.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Fruit Bars
Strawberry and rhubarb are a classic combination--try them in these easy-to-make fruit bars.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Peach & Pound Cake Skewer
Jazz up that leftover pound cake sitting on your counter by turning it into a sweet dessert kebab with fresh or frozen fruit.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Peaches and Cream Ice Pops
Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
Coconut Macaroon Thumbprints with Key Lime Curd
In this healthy coconut macaroon recipe, Key lime curd brightens the center of a lightly sweetened coconut cookie. If you can't find ripe Key limes, you can substitute bottled Key lime juice, which is widely available, or try another citrus flavor like more traditional Persian limes, lemons or even bright blood oranges that will produce a coral-colored curd.
Frozen Chocolate-Coconut Milk with Strawberries
In this quick dessert recipe, fresh strawberries top nondairy chocolate "ice cream" for a cooling treat.
Banana Buster Pops
Cool off with frozen bananas and peanut butter drizzled with chocolate.
Broiled Mango
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
Lemon Pound Cake
This wonderful rich, sweet lemon pound cake is downright zingy and the candied lemon slices are a beautiful bittersweet topping that's better than frosting. The best part, though: when you taste it you won't miss all the butter we cut out compared with a traditional pound cake recipe.