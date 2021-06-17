22 20-Minute Dinners You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

Want to enjoy the fresh flavors of summer without spending the evening in the kitchen? These recipes are on the table in just 20 minutes, so you can eat deliciously and catch the last of the summer sun. Recipes like our Grilled Shrimp Tostadas and Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing are tasty and can be easily paired with a side salad for a filling meal on busy nights.