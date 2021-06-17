22 20-Minute Dinners You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Want to enjoy the fresh flavors of summer without spending the evening in the kitchen? These recipes are on the table in just 20 minutes, so you can eat deliciously and catch the last of the summer sun. Recipes like our Grilled Shrimp Tostadas and Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing are tasty and can be easily paired with a side salad for a filling meal on busy nights.
Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
Crispy Fish Taco Bowls
The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
Grilled Shrimp Tostadas
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.
Coconut-Curry Chicken Cutlets
This easy chicken cutlet recipe will help you get a healthy meal on the table in just 20 minutes. Coconut milk's creamy consistency is perfect for making quick pan sauces--no need to add a thickener.
Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing
Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Garlic Tomato Sauce
This quick-cooking, high-protein chicken dish is perfect for any weeknight. Here, we cook down cherry tomatoes with a little wine until they burst and become jammy-making a luscious sauce to pair with chicken. A pinch of sugar at the end balances the sauce's acidity.
Grilled Red Snapper
This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
Arugula, Chicken & Melon Salad with Sumac Dressing
Sweet and savory find harmony in this salad dotted with ripe melon and tossed in a lemony dressing. Melon balls are so adorable but making them leaves some fruit behind-whir up those leftovers into a smoothie.
Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes
Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
Scallop Salad
This scallop salad is inspired by the French salad frisée with lardons. Crispy, salty pancetta and fried capers complement the buttery sweet flavor of seared scallops. Softly wilted sturdy greens like frisée or escarole add texture and flavor to this healthy dinner salad.
Lemon Chicken Piccata
This luscious, lemony sauce is an all-around winner in our book. It has a bright, briny flavor, is made from ingredients you likely have on hand, and goes with everything from chicken to tofu to scallops. Bonus: It's lower in calories than a lot of other pan sauces.
Coconut Shrimp Curry with Instant Ramen Noodles
A splash of coconut milk and some curry powder elevate ordinary ramen soup into a memorable bowl of noodles. Add protein with cooked shrimp or cubed tofu and a pop of freshness with cilantro and lime juice. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.
One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers
Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.
Seared Barramundi with Olive-Herb Sauce
Barramundi (aka Asian sea bass) is a mild white fish with a flaky texture and a respectable amount of omega-3s (830 mg per serving compared to 280 mg for cod and 180 mg for mahi-mahi). Most farmed barramundi is rated a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. Coating fish with a little cornstarch, as we do here, before searing it in a hot pan ensures you'll get a crispy exterior. Serve with roasted potatoes.
Grilled Caprese Chicken
The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
This one-pan pasta combines tasty chicken sausage and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. It's a quick and easy weeknight dinner everyone is sure to love. This recipe is a variation on our Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan, which is a super-popular recipe developed by Devon O'Brien.
Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe-the flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shallots and the actual tomatoes help to add delicious flavor to the creamy sauce. Served with perfectly cooked salmon, you really can't go wrong with this easy 20-minute weeknight meal. This recipe is a variation on our insanely popular Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce recipe by Carolyn Malcoun.
3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread
A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.
Mahi-Mahi with Spicy Tomato-Fennel Sauce
Check for sustainable mahi-mahi options at SeafoodWatch.org. And don't chuck the greens that grace a fennel bulb! Those fronds brighten and carry the flavors of this ultra-quick dinner. If your bulb doesn't have fronds, sub fresh dill in their place.