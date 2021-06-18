24 Berry Desserts You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
From blueberries to strawberries, these delicious summer desserts highlight your favorite seasonal fruits. Some recipes, like our Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake, are on the table in just three steps. While others, like our Very Berry Fruit Salad and Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake, provide endless inspiration so you can make the most of your farmers' market haul.
Lemon-Blueberry Dump Cake
Got an extra box of vanilla cake mix? Use it to make this easy blueberry-lemon dump cake! A layer of blueberries bakes with lemon-infused cake on top. With only 10 minutes of active time, this cake is perfect for busy nights or casual get-togethers.
Baked Strawberry Custards
Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.
Raspberry-Lemon Chiffon Icebox Cake
You can use a mix of berries as the topping for this classic summertime dessert-we like combining regular raspberries, golden raspberries, and blackberries. Look for golden raspberries at farmers' markets or farm stands at the height of summer.
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Peach & Blueberry Cobbler
This is a healthier version of a traditional cobbler, with canola oil in place of some of the butter and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour. Unlike more classic biscuit-topped cobblers, the peaches and blueberries are nestled into a tender batter that swells around the fruit as it bakes. Other fruits may be substituted. It's especially beautiful when baked in and served right from a cast-iron skillet.
Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
Very Berry Fruit Salad
This easy fruit salad recipe is a dazzler: a large bowl of colorful berries served with a cool lemon curd sauce. Use room-temperature fruit in this berry salad (or if you are taking the berries out of the refrigerator, set them in an oven that's recently been on to gently warm them). The flavor of warm or room-temperature berries is so much better, as if they're fresh-picked and still hold the warmth of the sun.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
Blackberry Crisp
This warm, bright and sweet blackberry crisp is lightly flavored with lime and ginger. The fresh blackberries bubble into a thick and saucy filling, and the buttery crumble topping melts in your mouth.
Strawberry Crumble Bars
After you haul all your fruit home from the orchard or farm, bake a batch of these bars. Change up the fruit with the seasons-peaches come summertime or apples in the fall.
Lemon-Raspberry Ricotta Pound Cake
This sweet lemon-raspberry pound cake is packed with zingy lemon and fruity raspberries. Ricotta cheese adds a rich flavor and texture without the typical pound of butter used in traditional pound cakes. Enjoy a slice as an easy brunch treat or evening dessert.
Summer Berry Pie
Highway 61 is Minnesota's unofficial pie trail, and a stop for a slice is a must on a road trip. This summer pie recipe is adapted from Rustic Inn Café in Two Harbors.
Watermelon Fruit Pizza
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
Summer Berries with Orange Cream Topping
The natural sweetness of the berries is brought out with the orange-flavored homemade marinade. Top it with orange cream topping for a real treat.
Mini Berry Cream Pies
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble
Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
Summer Berry Pudding
A summer pudding is a British warm-weather wonder--not steamed like a sticky pudding but an easy dish that sets up thanks to the pectin in the berries. Be sure to use firm, bakery-quality bread.
Mixed Berry Cobbler
This mixed berry cobbler dessert is delicious and full of fruit to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Berry Ginger Shortcakes
For this ginger-flavored berry dessert recipe, sweet biscuits are split in half, filled with sweetened berries and topped with sour cream-flavored whipped topping. Heavenly!
Lemon-Berry Pudding Cake
Impress your friends and family with this beautiful and refreshing lemon and berry pudding cake.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart
Here we swirl jammy fruit through the almond-based pastry cream, frangipane, in a pretty herringbone pattern. The earthy flavor of spelt flour is a nice complement to the filling. Look for it with other flours at well-stocked supermarkets.
Mixed-Berry Champagne Ambrosia
Any combination of berries or cherries (or nectarines or peaches, for that matter) can be used in this sparkling dessert. Several colors make the prettiest presentation, but single-berry ambrosia is delicious too. Nonalcoholic champagne can be substituted for the real thing.
Strawberries & Cream Pops
A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.
Microwave Blueberry Cobbler
When you're hankering for a quick, sweet little treat, try this easy berry cobbler you microwave in a mug.