22 Packable Snacks That Will Help You Hit Your Fiber Goals
Need to up your fiber intake on the go? These healthy, packable snack recipes are a great place to start. Each serving includes at least 3 grams of fiber, so you can start working towards a fiber-rich diet at work, school or even on a hike. Recipes like our Rosemary-Garlic Pecans or Caramel Delight Energy Balls will keep you energized and fueled all day long.
Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning
Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.
Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
Chocolate Crunch
Crunchy wheat cereal, pretzels and almonds coated in bittersweet chocolate makes an addictive sweet-salty snack.
Almond-Honey Power Bar
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.
Air-Fryer Kale Chips
Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
Veg-Out Car Snack
Long car ride ahead? Resist the urge to pack unhealthy chips and cookies for you and the kids. This healthy vegetable car snack is quick to prepare and can be served up in individual snack bags or pint-size storage containers so it's easier for those backseat folks to enjoy!
Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas
Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.
Garlic-Parmesan Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Garlic bread meets pumpkin seeds in this baked pumpkin seed recipe--and they really hit it off!
Fruit & Nuts Snack Mix
Whip up a big batch of this sweet and salty mix for on-the-go fuel or to have on hand for after-school snacks.
Toasted Paprika Chickpeas
Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.
Kale Chips
Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the pans.
Honey-Peanut Popcorn
This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.
Caramel Delight Energy Balls
Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Za'atar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--livens up roasted pumpkin seeds.
Parmesan Microwave Popcorn
Nutty, salty and incredibly crispy, this cheesy popcorn snack is simple to make and sure to be a favorite snack.
Spiced Spanish Almonds
Salty, sweet and laced with smoke--the perfect kind of almond for a party. If any remain the next day, savor them over a salad topped with sliced ripe pears and shaved Manchego cheese.
Easy Veggie Snack
This protein and veggie pair is an unbeatable snack to keep you on track and full of energy to power through your afternoon.
Rosemary-Garlic Pecans
These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.
Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix
Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter
With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.
Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls
Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.