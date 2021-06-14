25 Recipes to Celebrate Juneteenth
Celebrate Juneteenth with these healthy and tasty recipes. Juneteenth, which is observed on June 19, is a day that honors the 1865 Emancipation celebration when African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free from enslavement. The day is both a joyful celebration and a time to reflect and educate others about the history of the holiday (learn more about Juneteenth with this article and menu from culinary historian Jessica B. Harris). Many people recognize Juneteenth by having family cookouts, so we've pulled together recipes like Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze, Easy Pineapple Coleslaw and Banana Pudding Parfaits to help you celebrate deliciously.
Fried Porgies
Porgy, also referred to as scup or bream, is a medium-fatty, firm-fleshed white fish with a mild flavor and edible skin. It takes very well to battering and frying, as in this recipe. If you can't find porgy, any medium-size, firm-fleshed white fish will work in this delicious recipe (skinned if desired). Buttermilk helps the cornmeal coating stick to the fish and keeps the fish moist, while seafood seasoning adds a nice kick. Ask your fishmonger to clean the fish and remove the heads and fins.
Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze
This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Jessica's Coleslaw
Culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris shares this classic coleslaw recipe, made with green and red cabbage, cider vinegar and a splash of tangy buttermilk. A bit of sugar balances the vinegar's acid, but adjust the sweetness to your preference. Serve it with fried fish, sandwiches, burgers or any other picnic or BBQ fare.
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Spicy Grilled Corn on the Cob
This grilled corn on the cob is a real summertime treat. It's basted with a spicy butter blend and grilled to perfection in about 20 minutes. This recipe is easily doubled to serve a larger gathering. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Sparkling Strawberry-Ginger Lemonade
This sparkling lemonade is inspired by red drink, a red strawberry soda that is traditionally served for Juneteenth. Read more about red drink in the essay For Many in Texas and Beyond, It's Just Not Juneteenth Without Red Drink.
Jessica's Potato Salad
For this classic potato salad, culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris riffs on her mother's recipe, adding hard-boiled eggs and sweet pickle relish. Serve this easy and flavorful potato salad alongside fried fish or just about any main course.
Easy Pineapple Coleslaw
This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe-it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Slow-Cooker Baby Back Ribs
This easy load-and-go crock pot recipe is a great dinner to make with your kids. Let the kids stir the sauce while you rub the ribs, then just let the slow cooker do the rest of the work! Serve with a colorful coleslaw and brown rice.
Collard Greens
Collard greens are meltingly tender when cooked for a long period of time. Smoked turkey in place of bacon adds the traditional smoky taste.
Boiled Corn on the Cob
Want to know how to boil corn on the cob? This boiled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.
Vinegary Coleslaw
Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.
Roberta Solomon's Barbecue Sauce
I found this recipe while going through my late mother Johnetta Miller's metal recipe file box. It's attributed to her mother, Roberta Solomon. Grandmother Solomon-I called her Granny- grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The combination of brown sugar, mustard and vinegar gives this sauce a tangy and slightly sweet flavor. This was my family's go-to sauce to add to barbecued chicken and pork spareribs which were served "dry." For us, barbecue season was essentially the summer holidays: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. This sauce pairs well with any baked or grilled chicken and pork dishes. To enhance the sauce's tanginess, a halved lemon would be added as the sauce cooked. I have fond memories of seeing that floating lemon and finding a stray lemon seed as I slathered the sauce on my barbecue.
Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots
Instead of getting flavor from a ham hock, this mess of black-eyed peas and collards gets its smokiness from canned chipotles and caramelized shallots, thereby keeping it vegetarian.
Fried Flounder
This recipe from Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, is the centerpiece for the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in her community. Juicy inside and crispy outside, it's what hundreds of people look forward to every month. Serve with lemon juice and a quick tartar sauce of mayonnaise, capers, relish and a touch of Tabasco.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
Tomato Casserole
Cook and activist Mable Clarke serves this craveable side dish at the monthly fish fry she started to save the Soapstone Baptist Church in South Carolina. While the cheese crackers may draw you in, it's the baked tomatoes that keep you coming back for more. When she's cooking for hundreds of guests at the fish fry, Clarke uses canned tomatoes and green chiles for this dish. Since you're likely not cooking for 400, we adapted the recipe to use fresh tomatoes.
Creamy Red Potato Salad
A dressing of nonfat yogurt enriched with a little reduced-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard replaces the heavier dressings in more traditional potato salad recipes.
Vegan Macaroni Salad
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.
Weeknight Shrimp Boil
This quick shrimp boil recipe packs all the fun of a beach-party meal into an easy weeknight dinner. Chicken sausage cuts calories and the leek adds extra veggies.
Collard Greens with Ham Bone or Ham Hocks
Mable Clarke, a South Carolina cook and activist, serves this collard greens recipe at monthly fish fries to support the Soapstone Baptist Church in the community where she grew up. There, farmers' markets overflow with big, leafy collards that are typically simmered with ham stock to make up this traditional Southern side dish. Clarke uses premade ham stock but it can be hard to find. We adapted the recipe with chicken broth and a ham bone or hock. As the bone simmers it adds flavor to the broth and yields enough meat to serve with the collards.
Smoky Slow-Cooker BBQ Brisket Sandwiches
Making brisket in the slow cooker ensures it is tender, delicious, and full of flavor. Serve this BBQ Brisket on hamburger buns for a tasty and satisfying meal.
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumbers tossed with rice-wine vinegar make for a refreshing and simple summer salad.
Parmesan Roasted Corn on the Cob
Savory Parmesan cheese and sweet corn team up in this easy corn on the cob recipe that's good for every season. Wrapping the corn in foil keeps in the flavors of smoked paprika, garlic powder and thyme. Pair with roast chicken, steak or pork or serve as part of a vegetarian meal.