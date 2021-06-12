23 Easy No-Bake Desserts for Summer
These simple, no-bake dessert recipes will keep you and your kitchen cool. Whether it's pudding, nice cream or an ice-cold popsicle, these easy desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth. Recipes like our Lime-Mango Sorbet and Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark are refreshing and make the most of summer's best fruits.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Mug Brownie
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
Chilled Key Lime Mousse
This refreshing chilled Key lime mousse is a perfect union of cream and foam, tangy lime and soft sweet custard. The method is simple but a little unusual--you make a custard with fresh Key lime juice rather than milk or cream. Key limes, which are about the size of a Ping-Pong ball, are wonderfully fragrant and more acidic than regular limes. They are available all year at well-stocked supermarkets. If you can't find them, by all means use regular limes.
No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars
As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.
Layered Mocha-Cappuccino Pudding Cups
These tasty frozen pudding treats are perfect for a hot summer night.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Lime-Mango Sorbet
It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
Rice Pudding
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake
This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
Cherry Sorbet
Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Homemade Pudding
It pays to have a go-to homemade dessert that you can whip up when you need a sweet treat. That way you can be in charge of the ingredients and quality. And chances are very good that your cupboard is already stocked with what you need to make this unsung hero. To fancy it up, add whipped cream, toasted coconut, fresh fruit or nuts. Feeling indecisive? Make two batches-one chocolate and one vanilla-and swirl them together.
Mango Mousse
Sit back and enjoy a serving of this fruity, tropical-inspired dessert. With only 97 calories, 17 grams of carbs and 2 grams of fat per serving, this double-mango mousse will fit deliciously into most diabetic meal plans.
Strawberry Rosé Granita
Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.
Raspberry-Prosecco Pops
These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.
Triple Chocolate-Hazelnut Frozen Mousse
For a rich, nutty dessert, try this triple-chocolate frozen mousse.
Raspberry-Lemon Chiffon Icebox Cake
You can use a mix of berries as the topping for this classic summertime dessert-we like combining regular raspberries, golden raspberries, and blackberries. Look for golden raspberries at farmers' markets or farm stands at the height of summer.
No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.
No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
No-Bake Lime Pie
This no-bake lime pie makes a refreshing summer dessert.