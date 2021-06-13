30 400-Calorie Sunday Dinners for Summer
These fresh and flavorful recipes are perfect for Sunday dinner. With plenty of seasonal produce and filling protein, these dinners clock in at 400 calories or less per serving. Recipes like Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers and Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing are satisfying and represent summer at its finest.
Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema
This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash
Thinly sliced zucchini and summer squash bulk up this easy vegetarian pasta recipe. Saving a bit of the starchy pasta-cooking water to toss with grated cheese, herbs and bright lemon at the end is the secret to a fast, silky no-cook pasta sauce.
Stetson Chopped Salad
Knock it out of the park at dinner with this composed salad recipe inspired by the crazy-popular Stetson Chopped Salad at Cowboy Ciao in Scottsdale, Arizona. It packs in colorful vegetables and a variety of textures from whole grains, seeds and a creamy homemade dressing for a photo-worthy, healthy meal. Keep it vegetarian or add smoked salmon or roasted chicken.
Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing
Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.
Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers
We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.
Egg-in-a-Hole Fried Quinoa
We used quinoa to bump up the fiber and protein in this stir-fry-inspired dish. Rather than making an omelet or stirring in the eggs as you would for fried rice, we cook them in divots right in the veggie-filled quinoa for a fun presentation. Opt for a flat skillet over a wok so you have plenty of room to nestle in the eggs.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak
Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
Crispy Cod Sandwich
Skip frying but keep all the crunch with this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get crispy.
25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas
These quick sweet potato and bean enchiladas are diabetes-friendly thanks to egg wraps that are lower in carbs than traditional tortillas. The vegetarian filling is both sweet and savory, while the topping adds texture and freshness.
Grilled Chili Burgers with Chimichurri Topping
These seasoned ground beef and pork burgers are topped with a fresh herb sauce and served in a pita. Quick and easy, you can make them in just 30 minutes.
Cheesy Eggplant Casserole
This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
Green Bean, Eggplant & Shrimp Stir-Fry
This healthy eggplant and shrimp stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
Summer Vegetable Crepes
Crêpes aren't just for dessert--they make a quick and savory weeknight dinner. Here they're filled with ricotta cheese, green beans, zucchini and corn and topped with a chive-cream sauce. Don't skip the step of placing a piece of parchment or wax paper under each crêpe as you fill it--without it, the crêpes are tricky to roll. Serve with: A tossed salad.
Grilled Turkey Burgers
The carrots and green onions add moisture to the lean ground turkey, making these grilled burgers extra juicy and delicious.
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken with Roasted Zucchini
We wrap tender chicken with strips of bacon that crisp up when placed under the broiler. It's a fast recipe for a satisfying, healthy meal.
Spinach Ravioli with Zucchini Ribbons
For this light vegetarian ravioli recipe, we combine gorgeous long ribbons of zucchini with spinach-and-cheese-stuffed ravioli and a light cream sauce for a satisfying vegetarian pasta dinner.
Curried Shrimp & Potato Kebabs
This curried potato and shrimp kebab recipe cooks in less than 5 minutes on the grill and packs plenty of flavor thanks to a generous amount of curry powder, garlic and cilantro.
Cheesy Eggplant Burgers
Grilled eggplant slices topped with smoky Gouda cheese and herb-seasoned tomatoes make these vegetarian burgers into a dinner that even meat-lovers would enjoy.
Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
Summer Vegetable Pasta with Crispy Goat Cheese Medallions
This vegetarian pasta recipe is loaded with fresh vegetables--sweet spring onions, tangy cherry tomatoes and plenty of baby spinach. Goat cheese medallions are coated with panko and lightly crisped under the broiler, making this a restaurant-worthy yet super-simple and impressive weeknight dinner.
Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini
Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables-corn, zucchini and tomatoes-then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.
Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad
This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.
Tilapia & Poblano Tacos
Here's a quick take on fish tacos: just sauté fish, onions and peppers and serve with tortillas and some simple toppings. Poblano peppers vary immensely in heat level and tasting them is the only way to judge how hot they are. So before cooking, taste your poblanos and add a pinch of cayenne or a jalapeño if you want more heat. Use green bell peppers if you want a milder taco.
Gnocchi with Tomatoes, Pancetta & Wilted Watercress
We use just a touch of pancetta--cured Italian-style bacon--to balance the sweet tomatoes and peppery watercress. Make it a meal: A salad tossed with a red-wine vinaigrette completes dinner.
Jambalaya Sausage Kebabs
The classic flavors of jambalaya come together in these easy-peasy smoked sausage kebabs. Celery is one of the classic flavors in traditional jambalaya, so we included a pinch of celery seed in the marinade.
Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese
This super-easy dish is perfect for summer. Store-bought frozen cauliflower gnocchi are crisped up in a pan, then tossed with mozzarella cheese, plenty of basil and balsamic vinegar for a hearty and healthy spin on the classic caprese salad.
Pepper-Stuffed Burgers
Inside these mesquite-seasoned burgers you'll find roasted sweet peppers oozing with melted pepper cheese. Grill them up for dinner or at a summer cookout with friends.
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp over Orzo with Zucchini
This light and veggie-packed shrimp and pasta dish makes a special weeknight dinner.