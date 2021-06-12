20 Dinners for Two You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Enjoy a delicious dinner for two with these healthy recipes for summer. These recipes make the most of seasonal ingredients like zucchini, tomatoes and fresh herbs. Recipes like Bone-In Pork Chops with Grilled Peaches & Arugula and Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto are bright, flavorful and perfect for the warm weather.
Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for Two
The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred varieties.
Zucchini Frittata
A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.
Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto
We love using chickpea pasta in this quick and easy dinner recipe, but other bean pastas or whole-wheat noodles are just as good with this fresh and zesty pesto sauce.
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
Bone-In Pork Chops with Grilled Peaches & Arugula
This easy grilling recipe sears both the pork and the peaches on the grill. When peaches are not in season, you can make this recipe with pears or apples instead.
Kale, Sausage & Pepper Pasta
This entire healthy pasta recipe cooks in one skillet, so there's only one pot to clean! Try it with any greens you have in the fridge, such as chard or spinach.
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
Grilled Vegetable Pitas
Perfect for outdoor dining, these pitas are filled with grilled vegetables and tangy feta cheese and make for easy, no-utensil noshing.
Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken
In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.
Fresh Tomato Sandwiches
Fresh dill weed adds the perfect flavor to these toasted tomato sandwiches.
Herbed Fish and Vegetables with Lemon Mayo
This quick-and-easy dinner recipe is ready in just 25 minutes and is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied.
Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa
In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
Open-Face Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches
This cheeseburger and eggpant Parm fusion recipe is a winning combination. Breaded eggplant slices are topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a delicious grilled lean beef burger--it's American classic meets Italian restaurant favorite! To make it a complete meal, serve with spaghetti with a side of steamed vegetables.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables
This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
This classic quesadilla recipe uses a reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend and fat-free yogurt, making it a better-for-you lunch or dinner option.
Cilantro-Jalapeño Shrimp with Mango-Jicama Salad
Instead of serving boring burgers and humdrum hot dogs at your next barbecue, try these zesty shrimp skewers! Your guests will be transported to the islands with each bite of spicy shrimp and citrus-dressed mango-jicama salad.
Turkey Tomatillo Burgers
Beautiful green slices of tomatillo and melted Muenster cheese sit atop these grilled turkey burgers. A teaspoon of chopped chipotle peppers is added to the ground turkey mixture, providing just a touch of heat to these mouthwatering burgers.
Spanish Tapas-Inspired Mussels
When you think "mussels" you may not instantly think "chickpeas," but the two are joined in tasteful union in this delicious, bistro-style dish. You'll want some crusty bread to sop up the sauce.
Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
Grilled Flank Steak & Romaine Salad with Beets
Grilled lettuce? Definitely! Romaine lettuce, seasoned with lemon juice and olive oil, is grilled quickly, topped with balsamic-marinated beets and served with tender flank steak in this crowd-pleasing recipe.