25 Zucchini Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

The best part about summer is the fresh produce and one vegetable that we can't get enough of is zucchini. From zucchini casseroles to baked goods with zucchini, the green vegetable boasts some impressive health benefits including boosting bone health and protecting your skin. Recipes like Zucchini Noodles with Pesto Chicken and Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries will help you enjoy the tasty and versatile vegetable all summer long.