99 Veggie-Packed Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Enjoy fresh veggies all summer long with these delicious, healthy recipes. Whether it's a main or side dish, these recipes will provide endless inspiration to make the most of seasonal produce like zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes and more. Recipes like Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad and Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad are bright, tasty and showcase the flavors of summer.
Instant Pot Summer Corn & Crab Chowder
Sweet corn and tender lump crabmeat go together wonderfully to make this rich, hearty chowder. This colorful, quick and easy Instant Pot soup makes a great starter for a summertime meal.
Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries
This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.
Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
Salmon with Chopped Tomatillo Salad
We made this chopped salad with pico de gallo in mind. Tangy tomatillos add fresh crunch to the classic mixture of tomatoes, cilantro and onion to brighten up this broiled salmon recipe.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad
Chicken thighs are easy on the budget and great for grilling because they stay moist in the heat. Here, they are paired with a fresh corn and tomato salad for a simple summer dinner. When grilling skin-on chicken thighs, watch for flare-ups. Move the chicken away from the flames and reduce heat, if necessary, to keep it from charring.
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato
This simple 3-ingredient recipe is perfect for a light lunch or snack. Showcasing the midsummer flavors of fresh tomatoes and pesto, this recipe is delicious, nutritious and ready in just five minutes.
Spicy Tomatillo Quinoa
In this easy quinoa recipe, tomatillos work double-duty: some are pureed to flavor the cooking liquid, others are chopped and stirred in raw for color and texture. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or fish, and a dollop of sour cream.
Cheesy Eggplant Casserole
This cheesy eggplant casserole has a light custard with deliciously tender and flavorful summer vegetables and fresh herbs. The cheese makes this easy dish creamy and decadent. Enjoy it for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
Swordfish with Olives, Capers & Tomatoes over Polenta
Dive deliciously into the Mediterranean diet with this healthy fish recipe, which takes its inspiration from southern Italy. In Sicily and Calabria, the ghiotta style of cooking involves simmering fish or meat with celery, olives, capers, basil and tomatoes. Serve the fish and sauce over creamy polenta for an easy dinner recipe that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes
The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
Yellow Squash Soup
This healthy yellow squash soup has smoky undertones from the combination of spices like cumin and smoked paprika, while potato adds body and creaminess. This rich but light soup is perfect for a take-along lunch at work or to enjoy alongside a green salad for a healthy dinner.
Egg-in-a-Hole Fried Quinoa
We used quinoa to bump up the fiber and protein in this stir-fry-inspired dish. Rather than making an omelet or stirring in the eggs as you would for fried rice, we cook them in divots right in the veggie-filled quinoa for a fun presentation. Opt for a flat skillet over a wok so you have plenty of room to nestle in the eggs.
Grilled Pork & Vegetables with Fresh Corn Polenta
Fresh-corn polenta is a summery accompaniment to the pork and vegetables here. Ancho chile powder, made from dried ground poblano peppers, adds sweet, mild heat.
Chicken & Tomatillo Enchiladas
Roasting tomatillos before pureeing them into a green enchilada sauce adds another dimension of flavor and a little sweetness. Put out plenty of toppings so everyone can add what they like.
Mexican Street Corn Dip
Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this easy dip inspired by classic Mexican street corn. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
José Andrés's Gazpacho
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
Succotash Salad with Grilled Sirloin
A summer salad through and through! Grilled sweet potatoes and grilled sirloin steak add just enough smokiness without overpowering all of the fresh flavors, while a creamy lime dressing brings everything together.
One-Pan Spicy Okra & Shrimp
Serve spicy blackened shrimp and tender vegetables over aromatic basmati rice for an easy skillet supper. Use precooked microwave rice so you don't have to mess up another pan. This one-pan dinner is perfect for company, but easy enough to make on a weeknight.
Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
This vegan burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve them on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce--it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.
Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.
Grilled Red Snapper & Okra with Spicy Tartar Sauce
Meaty snapper holds up well on the grill, but any firm white fish will work well in its place. Look for U.S. red snapper caught in the Gulf of Mexico for the most sustainable option according to Seafood Watch. Serve with a cold pale ale or lager.
English Muffin Pizza with Tomato & Olives
This pizza-inspired English muffin topped with tomato, cheese, olives and oregano does triple duty-it's great as a snack or as part of a delicious breakfast or lunch.
Cucumber & Avocado Salad
This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickled Cucumbers
These healthy salmon burgers call for canned salmon, which makes them an economical and easy dinner. The quick-pickled cucumbers in this recipe are a great introduction to the world of pickling. If you enjoy them, you can make additional batches by following Steps 1 and 2.
French Ratatouille
Ratatouille, a classic French dish with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, bell pepper and onion, is frequently cooked low and slow until it turns silky and luscious. We kept the classic flavor but gave it a makeover by thinly slicing the vegetables and layering them in a cast-iron pan. We brighten up the flavor at the end with a splash of red-wine vinegar.
Pork & Green Bean Stir-Fry
Apricot jam adds just the right amount of sweetness to balance the spicy, salty and umami flavors without turning the sauce into a sugar bomb. Serve with cooked rice to round out the meal.
Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach
Corn and tomatoes make this risotto taste like summer itself, but you can stir in almost any vegetables that your family likes. Make this simple entree vegetarian by swapping in vegetable broth or "no-chicken" broth for the chicken broth.
Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans
Soaking red onion in cold water helps mellow its raw bite while leaving its appealing crunch. This easy potato salad recipe is great at room temperature or chilled. If you're not planning on serving it right away, keep the dressing separate until you're ready to serve.
Olive Oil-Braised Summer Squash
Zucchini or any other kind of summer squash will work in this easy vegetable side dish. Serve with grilled chicken or fish for a quick and healthy dinner.
Caprese Zucchini Casserole
A summertime favorite--zucchini casserole--gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.
Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette
This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand.
Caldo Tlalpeño (Mexican Chicken Soup)
Chipotle-laced broth and thick chunks of corn on the cob are featured in this healthy, smoky chicken soup recipe. The secret to the great flavor is cooking the vegetables in the broth that's made from cooking the chicken. Serve the soup with warm corn tortillas.
Herbed Tomato Gratin
Vegetable gratin recipes often have a crunchy breadcrumb or crouton topping. But summer tomatoes are too gorgeous to hide, so we tucked crusty cubes of bread underneath them instead. Plus, the bread soaks up all the juicy tomato goodness. If you can't find marjoram, fresh basil or oregano makes a good substitute.
Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa
Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.
Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry
This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.
Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad
Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.
Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa
Lovers of fried fish get the taste without all the calories, and the salsa adds a fresh, clean note. To complete the Baja theme, serve with black beans, some diced mango and a bit of light sour cream.
Oven-Fried Green Tomatillos
This easy fried tomatillo recipe is a healthier twist on the crispy Southern favorite--fried green tomatoes. These oven-fried tomatillos make a tangy, dunkable appetizer or a decadent topping for a burger.
Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad
Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans
For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans-plus there's one less pan to wash!
Creamy Zucchini-Chickpea Soup with Spinach
Canned chickpeas combined with tahini thicken this simple vegetable soup and give it a creamy consistency. The chickpeas also provide satisfying plant protein and combine with the veggies to add plenty of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Serve this easy dinner with baguette slices.
Pan-Seared Halibut with Creamed Corn & Tomatoes
For this healthy fish recipe, you steep corncobs in milk; the resulting "stock" boosts the intensity of made-from-scratch creamed corn, plus extra starch from the corn contributes to its thick texture. This recipe calls for halibut--line-caught from the Pacific Ocean is the most sustainable option. Can't find it? Swap in Pacific cod or U.S. farmed tilapia instead. Serve this summery combination of seared fish, corn, tomatoes and basil for weeknight family dinners or to company on the weekends.
Broiled Tomatoes with Cheddar & Jalapeños
Give at-their-peak summer tomatoes a Tex-Mex spin with this simple, melty topping.
Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans
This easy grilled salmon recipe is sure to help you win your next backyard BBQ. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki (souvlakia is the Greek word for kebabs), and the yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is one of the traditional pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine. A side of Greek-style green beans completes this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
Tomato Salad with Charred Red Onions & Okra Fries
In the South, scoring fresh-picked okra at the farmers' market is as exciting as discovering the ripest heirloom tomato. In this healthy tomato salad recipe, addictive roasted okra fries add crunch to balance the creamy dressing and soft tomatoes.
Eggplant Gyros
Eggplant's meaty texture is a delicious vegetarian stand-in for the lamb that typically fills a gyro sandwich. The vegetable absorbs the lemony-herby-spicy marinade like a sponge, so if you have time, let it marinate for the full day.
Summer Vegetable Pasta with Crispy Goat Cheese Medallions
This vegetarian pasta recipe is loaded with fresh vegetables--sweet spring onions, tangy cherry tomatoes and plenty of baby spinach. Goat cheese medallions are coated with panko and lightly crisped under the broiler, making this a restaurant-worthy yet super-simple and impressive weeknight dinner.
Cajun Shrimp Grill Packets with Tomatoes & Okra
Okra retains a delightful tender-crisp texture when cooked in a packet. Here, it teams up with shrimp, tomatoes and Cajun seasoning for a satisfying meal with a taste of New Orleans. Serve with grilled whole-grain bread or polenta.
Parmesan-Rosemary Baked Zucchini Fries
These fries are great as an appetizer with a dipping sauce, such as ranch dressing or marinara sauce, or alongside just about anything from burgers to fish. Have an air fryer? You can use that too!
Greek Summer-Squash Grilled Pizza
Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
Tomatillo Breakfast Tacos
Loaded with 20 grams of protein, this breakfast taco recipe is a satisfying way to start the day. Queso blanco, also known as queso fresco, is a soft, slightly salty fresh Mexican cheese. Look for it in Latin markets and large supermarkets.
Mussels with White Beans & Tomatoes
Cooking mussels may seem intimidating, but here we've made it quick and easy. We've added white beans to turn this classic mussels-in-white-wine-sauce dish into a heartier weeknight meal. Serve with whole-grain crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.
Sautéed Peppers & Onions
This simple technique of cooking onions and peppers is a useful way to get your veggie servings in. They're quite versatile--use these peppers and onions on a burger or sausage sandwich, stuff them into quesadillas or layer them into casseroles.
Grilled Salmon & Cucumber, Fresh Herb & Feta Salad
Grilled salmon always plays well with a fresh, bright summertime salad. The tender, flaky salmon counters the crunchy cucumber salad while the rich fillet balances the saltiness of feta and the tang of the salad dressing. Serve the salmon warm or cold (your choice!) and pair the meal with a slice of crusty bread and a glass of wine.
Marinated Charred Green Beans
Grilling green beans before tossing them in the marinade softens them up, helping them to absorb more of the flavor. Serve them as is or toss into a green salad.
Scallops & Cherry Tomatoes with Caper-Butter Sauce
These pan-seared scallops come together in just 20 minutes for a delicious, easy dinner. You'll want some whole-wheat angel hair pasta or polenta to sop up all the rich, briny sauce.
Summer Grilled Vegetables
Colorful grilled summer vegetables are served with a light and refreshing sauce in this easy side dish that pairs perfectly with just about everything.