20 Ways to Cook Chicken in 20 Minutes
In just 20 minutes, you can make one of these healthy chicken recipes. Whether it's for lunch or dinner, these chicken dishes are creative, quick and delicious. Recipes like Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs and Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables are tasty and make the most of this versatile protein.
Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
This 20-minute meal delivers a faster, lighter and more flavorful takeout alternative. It's chock-full of fresh, crispy veggies and juicy chicken pieces, and it reheats well for meal-prep lunches. If you like heat, sub Sriracha for some of the ketchup.
Creamy Chipotle Skillet Chicken Thighs
Smoky chipotle is the star of this one-skillet chicken thigh recipe. Great for weeknight dinners, this can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Serve with tortillas or over rice or low-carb cauliflower rice with a simple cabbage slaw.
Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too. The homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions--and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. You can also cut the chicken into strips for air-fryer chicken tenders. Be sure to cook those 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.
Chicken Sausage with Quick Sauerkraut
This colorful cabbage sauté is the best of both sauerkraut and slaw--a mix of textures and bright, tangy flavor. Serve with assorted mustards and some toasted rye bread.
Chicken Caesar Lettuce Cups
Upgrade your work lunch with these tasty Caesar salad lettuce cups. This Caesar salad recipe gets a healthy makeover, thanks to homemade dressing made with Greek yogurt.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Summer Vegetables
This creamy and delicious summery twist on fettuccine alfredo is sure to become your new favorite pasta meal.
Chicken Hummus Soup
Adding hummus to a soup may sound odd, but give it a try! It thickens up this 15-minute chicken and vegetable soup recipe and provides added protein and fiber.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Barbecue-flavored chicken with peppers is baked on a premade pizza crust and topped with cheese for a quick and easy meal with lots of flavor.
Skillet Chicken with Cranberries & Apples
Celebrate the flavors of fall with chicken cooked in a fast apple-cranberry sauce. If you prefer a less tart flavor, try dried cranberries instead of fresh. Serve with quick-cooking wild rice and roasted Brussels sprouts.
Curried Squash & Chicken Soup
Red Thai curry paste adds heat and depth of flavor to this simple soup. If you like, omit the chicken and spinach to make an even simpler first-course soup.
Chicken-Apple Sloppy Joes
A sloppy joe is typically made with ground beef and a spicy tomato sauce, but not this one! This makeover sandwich combines lean ground chicken breast with green peppers, and is topped with sweet apple slices.
Warm Chicken Salad with Peas & Polenta
Typical kid-friendly fare gets a zap of fresh flavor from pesto in this easy 15-minute dinner. Make a quick creamy chicken salad with Greek yogurt, pesto and peas and serve over pan-fried polenta. Serve with a salad of greens and balsamic vinaigrette for a healthy dinner the whole family will love.
One-Pot Greek Pasta
A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish Mediterranean pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.
BBQ Chicken Bowls
These BBQ chicken bowls are perfect for weeknight dinners. They come together in just 15 minutes and are chock-full of the classic barbecue flavors you love, including saucy beans, coleslaw and potatoes.
Curried Chicken Apple Wraps
Shredded chicken and chopped green apples are a delightful combination in this quick and easy curried sandwich wrap.
Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken
Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie "noodles" for the cooked pasta.
Easy Italian Wedding Soup
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad
This salad comes together in a snap. Using leftover chicken, canned artichoke hearts, packaged shredded carrots and a ready-made veggie dip, this quick-and-easy salad will be on your table in just 15 minutes!