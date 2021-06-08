17 Chicken Cutlet Recipes in 20 Minutes
Make a satisfying main dish in record time with these chicken cutlet recipes. Chicken cutlet, which is a chicken breast cut in half, cooks quickly so you can have dinner on the table in 20 minutes. Pair recipes like Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Grilled Caprese Chicken with a side salad or pasta for a filling and delicious dinner.
20-Minute Creamy Italian Chicken Skillet
Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.
Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets & Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Tomato Sauce
This low-carb chicken dinner whips up in only 20 minutes, thanks to thin-cut chicken breast and packaged zucchini noodles. If you have a spiralizer and want to make your own zucchini noodles, use two medium zucchini.
20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce
Serve these quick chicken cutlets with creamy pesto sauce over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
Grilled Caprese Chicken
The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.
Skillet Buffalo Chicken
If you like Buffalo wings, you'll love this quick skillet Buffalo chicken recipe. Chicken cutlets are sautéed, then smothered in a creamy-spicy sauce. A side-salad garnish of carrots, celery and blue cheese pulls it all together.
Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
Jerk-Spiced Chicken with Charred Pineapple Salsa
Jamaican jerk chicken is traditionally marinated at least overnight and then grilled low and slow for fall-apart tenderness. Here, we coat chicken in store-bought seasoning but cook it in a pan for a faster version. Searing pineapple caramelizes its natural sugars and releases some of its juices-making for a more flavorful salsa that plays beautifully with the seasoning on the chicken.
20-Minute Creamy Chicken Marsala with Prosciutto
A bit of prosciutto adds savory flavor to this sauce. Serve this quick-cooking dish with whole-wheat angel hair pasta.
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
Sweet white balsamic vinegar balances tart rhubarb in a simple pan sauce for this quick chicken cutlets recipe.
Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.
Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce
You won't want to let a drop of this creamy lemon sauce go to waste. Serve with rice pilaf or roasted potatoes to soak it all up.
Coconut-Curry Chicken Cutlets
This easy chicken cutlet recipe will help you get a healthy meal on the table in just 20 minutes. Coconut milk's creamy consistency is perfect for making quick pan sauces--no need to add a thickener.
Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans
This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare--the cleanup is a cinch too.
Grilled Peach & Brie Smothered Chicken
This super-fast and healthy smothered chicken tastes best on the deck with a chilled glass of gewürztraminer. The fruity white pairs nicely with the peaches here.
Sicilian Olive Chicken
This saucy one-skillet chicken dish is full of tomatoes, spinach, olives and capers. Try Kalamata olives in place of the green Sicilians or a combination of both. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles with a mixed green salad on the side.
Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken
We like the touch of heat that pepperoncini give to this briny chicken, but if you really want to turn up the spiciness, swap them for hot cherry peppers.