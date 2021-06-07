28 Healthy Desserts That You’ll Go Bananas Over
If you’re looking for a healthy sweet treat, try these banana desserts. From baked goods like banana bread to frozen treats like banana ice cream bars, these delicious desserts showcase the popular fruit. Recipes like Banana Pudding Parfaits and Bananas Foster Upside-Down Cake are tasty and fun.
Banana Pudding Parfaits
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Banana-Blueberry Buttermilk Bread
The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries. To make muffins instead, see Muffin Variation.
Campfire Banana S'mores
You'll never go camping again without this fun twist on classic s'mores made inside a split banana. Plus, it's easy to make gluten-free or to cut some carbs--just ditch the graham crackers and scoop this gooey treat up with a spoon instead.
Bananas Foster Upside-Down Cake
The tableside flambéing of bananas Foster sure is impressive ... if someone else is making it for you. This cake has all the flavors of the New Orleans classic in easier-to-prepare cake form that's just as stunning as the original for a healthier dessert you'll be proud to serve.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Banoffee Pie
Love bananas, toffee and whipped cream? Then you've got to try this healthy Banoffee Pie recipe--a healthier version of one of Great Britain's sweetest desserts. It is made with layers of toffee, bananas and whipped cream. Our healthier Banoffee Pie recipe has half the calories, over 65 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent less sugar than the original--but all of the amazing flavor.
Banana Pudding
This layered banana dessert pairs crunchy vanilla cookies with creamy pudding. For the ultimate in banana flavor, use very ripe bananas, They're softer, sweeter and packed with flavor.
Chocolate-Covered Banana Ice Cream Bars
Chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream pops get a vegan upgrade with this healthy copycat recipe. Vegan chocolate forms a shell around creamy peanut butter and banana nice cream garnished with your favorite toppings, like chopped peanuts or shredded coconut.
Vegan Banana Bread
Mashed bananas, flaxseed meal and almond milk make this healthy vegan banana bread deliciously moist and tender. While this quick and easy bread might be eggless and dairy-free, it's just as delicious as traditional versions. Add bittersweet chocolate chips for a decadent treat.
Cinnamon-Banana Cake with Chocolate Ganache
This moist cake flavored with cinammon and bananas is the answer to your dessert cravings. Drizzled in Chocolate Ganache, this cake is diabetic-friendly and sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Banana Buster Pops
Cool off with frozen bananas and peanut butter drizzled with chocolate.
Banana Cream Pudding Parfait
Banana-infused milk is folded with whipped Greek yogurt in this healthy pudding recipe. Layers of toasted hazelnuts add a bit of crunch on top of the mousse-like texture, and slices of caramelized banana make this an easy but impressive-looking dessert.
Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding
In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Banana Soufflé
This delicious dessert is topped with chocolate syrup and powdered sugar.
Banana-Berry Cream Tart
With this slimmed-down tart, you can enjoy the luscious flavor of banana cream pie and still stay within your diabetic meal plan.
Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake
This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture).
Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
Banana Split Cake Roll
Enjoy all the wonderful flavors of a banana split with this scrumptious diabetic-friendly cake.
Banana Pudding Pops
These banana popsicles taste rich and decadent but are low-fat and really easy to make. We especially like them with some chocolate chips added. Cool the mixture to room temperature and divide 2/3 cup mini chips among the molds before freezing.
Bananas Foster Pudding Cups
This simplified version of bananas Foster uses instant vanilla pudding and caramel ice cream topping to give it its classic flavor without the fuss.
Banana Brownie Skillet
This healthy whole grain chocolate dessert recipe is made in a skillet on the grill. Kids love it and its diabetic-friendly!
Coconut-Rum Banana Bread
In this island-inspired whole-wheat banana bread recipe, coconut, brown sugar and ginger come together for a wonderful twist to make this our new favorite healthy quick bread.
Roasted Banana Souffles with Caramel Sauce
A silence fell over the table when my friends first tasted this dessert, interrupted only by the sound of spoons being licked or dipped back into the ramekins for a second, then third mouthful. A silencing dessert is always a winning dessert in my book.
Banana Split Sundae
Homemade banana and peanut butter ice cream topped with chocolate syrup and peanuts make this sundae a dessert favorite.
Banana Peanut Butter S'mores
Mix up the classic s'mores recipe by swapping graham crackers for chocolate wafers. We love the flavor of the banana with the chocolate and peanut butter, but apples are delicious too.
Bananas Foster
This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!