22 5-Ingredient Dinners for Summer

June 05, 2021

With just five ingredients, you can make a healthy and tasty dinner. These dinners feature seasonal ingredients like tomatoes and green beans so you can enjoy a fresh meal with produce at peak ripeness. Recipes like Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries and Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe are delicious, easy to make and perfect for a summery meal tonight.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This super-easy dish is perfect for summer. Store-bought frozen cauliflower gnocchi are crisped up in a pan, then tossed with mozzarella cheese, plenty of basil and balsamic vinegar for a hearty and healthy spin on the classic caprese salad.

3 of 22

Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean vinaigrette.

Advertisement

4 of 22

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.

5 of 22

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.

6 of 22

Zucchini Noodle Cacio e Pepe

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cheese and pepper star in this simple Italian dish. While the combo is traditionally tossed with pasta, we toss Parmesan cheese and freshly ground pepper with zucchini noodles instead for a lower-carb dish that helps you get in an extra serving of veggies. To simplify the recipe, look for prepackaged zucchini noodles in the produce section of your supermarket.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.

8 of 22

Grilled Pizza with Pesto, Tomatoes & Feta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dazzle your guests, and keep the kitchen cool, by baking pizza on the backyard grill. For convenience, this recipe uses prepared pizza dough, found in most supermarkets, and pesto from a jar.

9 of 22

Fresh Herb Shrimp Linguini

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Have this fresh shrimp and pasta meal on the table in 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

3-Ingredient Cheese Tortellini with Tomatoes & Basil

Credit: Sara Haas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This Italian-inspired dish is made with just three ingredients—roasted tomatoes, tortellini and fresh basil—to create a delicious, easy dinner. Roasting the cherry tomatoes coaxes out their natural sweetness. It's worth the time—trust us!

11 of 22

Spaghetti Genovese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Traditionally, this Italian pasta recipe combines pasta and pesto with potatoes and green beans. In our recipe for Spaghetti Genovese we give pesto a nutritional boost by adding spinach and toss it all together with fiber-rich whole-wheat pasta for a warm, comforting weeknight meal. Serve with escarole and radicchio salad.

12 of 22

3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread

Credit: Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

14 of 22

Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.

15 of 22

Strawberry Poppy Seed Salad with Chicken

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy copycat of a takeout salad favorite we combine precooked (or leftover) chicken and poppy seed dressing with fresh greens, strawberries and goat cheese for an easy throw-together meal that's ready in 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

3-Ingredient White Bean & Pesto Risotto

Credit: Sara Haas
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Amp up the protein and flavor of a box of risotto by adding some roasted white beans and prepared pesto. You'll be amazed how delicious it is when you combine these three easy ingredients!

17 of 22

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!

18 of 22

Italian Zucchini-Topped Baked Potato

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick-sautéed zuke with herbs and a little cheese adds punch to a plain potato without overdoing it on the fat, sodium and calories.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

One-Pot Pasta with Tuna

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Use the one-pot pasta cooking method to make this tuna pasta recipe that calls for just 5 ingredients and is ready in just over half an hour. For extra crunch and a tuna noodle casserole feel, sprinkle this speedy pasta dish with toasted whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs.

20 of 22

Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Pesto & Eggs

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Top baked potatoes with fried eggs, pesto, spinach and bacon for a loaded baked potato that's perfect for an easy dinner or hearty brunch. Omit the bacon for a vegetarian version that's just as delicious.

21 of 22

Heart-Shaped Pizza with Bell Peppers

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Shaping pizza dough into a heart makes a healthy vegetable pizza whimsical and fun. Slices of red pepper form decorative hearts on the pizza too. For the best heart shape, use a pepper that has a deep curve at the stem.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

Cauliflower Gnocchi with Asparagus & Pesto

Credit: Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RD
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

While the cauliflower gnocchi crisp up in a sauté pan, steam fresh asparagus in the microwave to keep it bright green and crisp-tender. Substitute frozen asparagus (or green beans or peas) in a pinch. Toss them together with prepared basil pesto for a satisfying supper.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next