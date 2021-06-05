15 15-Minute Breakfast Recipes to Help You Eat Clean

If you’re looking to get back on track with healthy habits, try these breakfast recipes. These recipes focus on whole foods like fruit and vegetables and whole grains for a nutritious, delicious meal that spares no flavor. These recipes can help you cut down on meat, added sugar and limit processed items so you can feel your best. Recipes like Muesli with Raspberries and Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables are nutritious, tasty and ready in just 15 minutes.