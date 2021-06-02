14 Comforting Lemony Casseroles for Summer
Celebrate the warm weather with these healthy casserole recipes. These casseroles use lemon juice and lemon zest for a burst of acidity and brightness that mimics the sunshine of summer. Recipes like Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole and Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole are fresh and delicious mains and sides to try this season.
Greek Tuna Casserole
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair.
Lemon Chicken & Rice
This easy Persian-inspired chicken and rice dish has a beautiful golden color and a wonderful fragrance. If you have saffron in the cupboard, do add that optional pinch; just a little will enhance the flavor and aroma of the dish.
Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole
This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.
Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole
You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.
Greek Broccoli Gratin
This lighter and easier take on a traditional cheesy broccoli casserole subs tangy feta cheese for the usual Cheddar to pack in flavor. Plus, using a mixture of mayonnaise and yogurt in place of a traditional cheese sauce saves tons of time, making this a quick and easy side dish to pair with chicken or fish. Or, serve as a vegetarian main with a salad.
Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole
Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
Chicken Tetrazzini
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
Squash-Tomato Bake with Basil and Pine Nut Gremolata
Pine Nut Gremolata is the perfect topping to garnish this baked vegetable dish. This vibrant Italian condiment traditionally accompanies braised veal shank, but cuts through the flavor of this vegetarian side dish brilliantly.
Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata
This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
Eggplant & Chickpea Baked Pasta
Turn leftover Eggplant & Chickpea Stew into a comforting vegetarian baked-pasta dish. We love the taste of mint with the other Mediterranean flavors, but you can use parsley or basil if you prefer.
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables
Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.