25 Tofu Recipes for Beginners

If you’re looking to eat more plant-based, tofu is an excellent option. Not only does tofu have great health benefits like being high in fiber, iron and calcium, but it’s a super versatile source of protein. Tofu readily absorbs spices and seasonings so there are endless flavor combinations to try. Recipes like Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens and Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry are a healthy, delicious twist on some popular favorites that will make it easy to add more tofu to your diet.