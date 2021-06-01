25 Tofu Recipes for Beginners
If you’re looking to eat more plant-based, tofu is an excellent option. Not only does tofu have great health benefits like being high in fiber, iron and calcium, but it’s a super versatile source of protein. Tofu readily absorbs spices and seasonings so there are endless flavor combinations to try. Recipes like Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens and Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry are a healthy, delicious twist on some popular favorites that will make it easy to add more tofu to your diet.
Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
Tofu & Vegetable Scramble
Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.
Beefless Vegan Tacos
Take taco night in a new direction with these healthy vegan tacos. We've swapped crumbled tofu for the ground beef, without sacrificing any of the savory seasonings you expect in a taco. You can also use the filling in burritos, bowls, taco salads and to top nachos.
Buttermilk Fried Tofu with Smoky Collard Greens
Dipping tofu in buttermilk makes the coating stick for a crispy pan-fried tofu, reminiscent of fried chicken. Spicing up the collards with paprika coats them with smoky flavor while keeping this dish vegetarian. And this quick, easy and healthy dinner comes together in just 25 minutes, so it's great for busy weeknights.
Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry
This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.
Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu
Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
Tofu Ratatouille Kebabs
Lemon-oregano marinade amps up tofu in this ratatouille-inspired vegetarian kebab recipe. Serve with whole-wheat orzo tossed with olive oil and herbs, or in a wrap with yogurt sauce.
Caesar Salad with Cashew Dressing & Tofu "Croutons"
In this healthy salad recipe, blended cashews and flaxseed take the place of oil in the dressing, while seasoned tofu works as a lower-carb crouton alternative. Cashews are packed with potassium and iron, but also have more carbs than many other nuts (they have 8 grams per ounce vs. 4 grams for walnuts).
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
Tofu Poke
This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.
Tofu Parmigiana
Instead of having a greasy, battered coating, the tofu “steaks” in our revamped Parmigiana are breaded and lightly pan-fried in just a small amount of oil then topped with part-skim mozzarella, fresh basil and your favorite marinara sauce. This Italian classic will please even those who are tofu-phobic.
Tofu Tacos
These quick vegan tacos, filled with a spicy tofu filling, make a perfect weeknight dinner. To keep them vegan, top them with shredded cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole. For vegetarians, add crumbled queso fresco.
Tofu & Snow Pea Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce
A fast dinner recipe perfect for busy weeknights, this easy stir-fry recipe will quickly become a favorite. To save time, use precooked rice or cook rice a day ahead.
Slow-Cooker Tofu Lo Mein
Crisp-tender veggies cooked in a sweet Asian sauce and served with noodles and tofu is a refreshingly different slow cooker dinner. Removing the excess moisture from the tofu helps it soak up the sauce, giving the unassuming ingredient full flavor.
Mushroom, Asparagus & Tofu Quiches
These individually sized quiches are perfect for your next brunch. Full of mushrooms, asparagus, and pungent basil, they're lighter than regular quiche recipes because the eggs are blended with silken-style tofu.
Tofu Stroganoff
In this healthy tofu recipe, seared strips of tofu stand in for meat for a vegetarian version of beef stroganoff. We make the sauce rich and savory with mushroom broth and a touch of sherry, and keep the fat in check with reduced-fat sour cream.
Vegetarian Lettuce Wraps
Stuff crisp lettuce leaves with a savory filling inspired by PF Chang's famous lettuce wraps. These low-carb wraps made with tofu, mushrooms and daikon radish are an easy vegetarian dinner that beats takeout! Garnish the wraps with julienned carrots for added crunch.
Vegetarian Taco-Stuffed Zucchini
These stuffed zucchinis taste just like tacos--except, in place of traditional beef or chicken, we're subbing in a yummy vegetarian filling! Tofu is flavored with taco seasoning, garlic and tomato sauce, stuffed into tender zucchini and topped with melty cheese, creamy avocado, fragrant cilantro and red onion. We love this versatile, low-carb dinner because it can be made hundreds of different ways.
Tandoori Tofu
A tandoori-inspired spice rub and smokiness from the grill flavor these tofu “steaks.” While you're there, grill some vegetables, too, to serve alongside. Serve with: Grilled eggplant and cherry tomato skewers and brown basmati rice.
Vegetarian Tikka Masala
In this vegetarian tikka masala recipe, we combine crisp tofu pieces and vegetables in a spiced tomato sauce to make a healthy and flavorful dish. If you like spicy food, increase the amount of crushed red pepper. Serve with steamed brown rice for a healthier take on a classic takeout dish.
Chipotle Tofu Tacos
Here, we tear the tofu instead of cutting it. That might sound odd, but it’s the best way to get crisp, crumbly edges reminiscent of fish tacos. Coating with a flavorful cornstarch mixture helps maximize the crunch.
Vegan Lasagna
Silken tofu seasoned with cheesy-tasting nutritional yeast makes a flavorful vegan substitute for ricotta and Parmesan. Whole-wheat noodles and lots of veggies make this version healthier than a typical lasagna.
BBQ Tofu Sandwich
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
TLT (Tofu, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich)
With pickles, oven fries and a tall glass of minty iced tea, even the most devoted bacon fan won't remember what's missing in this smoky, spicy renovation of the sandwich favorite.
Vegetable & Tofu Fried Rice
Next time you're craving Chinese takeout, make this veggie-packed fried rice recipe in about the same time instead. Tofu and eggs give this vegetarian fried rice staying power from protein, and brown rice boosts fiber.