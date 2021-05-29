26 Healthy Low-Calorie Desserts That Are Easy to Make
Enjoy a sweet treat with these easy, healthy desserts. From cheesecake to fruit-filled recipes, these desserts may be low in calories, but they’re sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Desserts like Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream and Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake are tasty and simple to make.
Watermelon Fruit Pizza
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Classic Cherry Crisp
Choose sweet or tart cherries for this fruit-forward dessert. Look for both in late summer, when cherries are at their peak.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake
This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
Dark Chocolate Hummus
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Red Wine Ice Cream Float
Step up your cocktail game with this unlikely combination that is not only completely delicious, but also gorgeous. Two of your favorites--red wine and ice cream--are combined to make a fun, fruity dessert cocktail.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn
When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
Frozen Chocolate-Coconut Milk with Strawberries
In this quick dessert recipe, fresh strawberries top nondairy chocolate “ice cream” for a cooling treat.
Peach & Pound Cake Skewer
Jazz up that leftover pound cake sitting on your counter by turning it into a sweet dessert kebab with fresh or frozen fruit.
Strawberry Nutella S'mores
Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
Ice Cream Finger Sandwiches
You can impress your guests by personalizing these easy, chocolate-dipped ice cream sandwiches. Fill them with different ice cream flavors to please everyone at your table.
Microwave Blueberry Cobbler
When you're hankering for a quick, sweet little treat, try this easy berry cobbler you microwave in a mug.
Apple “Donuts”
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
These mini mason jar desserts are not only adorable; they also keep portion sizes in check! These beauties can be prepped in under 20 minutes.
Wolf Pack Ambrosia
Kids love this simple combination of fruit, yogurt and marshmallows--and they can even help by stirring it all together.
Peach Lemon S'mores
Think outside the graham cracker box! Using ginger thins and lemon curd, top a fresh peach with a gooey, toasty marshmallow and get ready to try the most delicious s'more recipe yet!
Brown Sugar Broiled Grapefruit
Grapefruit for dessert? Why not! In this broiled grapefruit recipe, grapefruit halves are topped with spiced brown sugar, caramelized under the broiler then topped with a dollop of vanilla-infused whipped cream.
Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies
Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
Chocolate-Pistachio Kiwi
Drizzle melted dark chocolate onto sliced kiwis and sprinkle with pistachio nuts for a fast healthy dessert or snack that satisfies your sweet, salty cravings.
Berry Dessert Nachos
Nachos for dessert? Yes! Bake cinnamon tortilla chips until crispy, then top with berries and low-fat cream topping. This easy recipe is suitable for diabetic food plans.
No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes
These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
Roasted Peach Sundaes
This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
Raspberry Apricot S'mores
Swap graham crackers for thin almond cookies and add raspberries in this healthy s'more recipe. A touch of apricot jam lends sweetness instead of chocolate. Feel free to try any jam or fruit you have on hand, such as strawberry jam with sliced bananas.