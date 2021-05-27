26 Recipes to Help You Use Up a Lot of Herbs
Whether they’re from your garden or the grocery store, these recipes will help you use up leftover herbs so they don’t go to waste. Herbs like basil, mint and thyme are the perfect addition to drinks, baked goods and other savory dishes. Recipes like Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites and Cucumber-Mint Spritzer are bright, healthy and will help you get through a lot of herbs.
Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet
The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.
Basil Lemonade
Basil and lemon pair beautifully in this refreshing summer sipper, sweetened with a touch of honey. Make ahead and allow the mixture to infuse for 30 minutes to 1 hour before straining for a stronger basil flavor.
Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites
We combine fresh herbs, capers, lemon juice and olive oil along with the juices collected from the chicken as it rests to make a simple sauce that livens up this take on poulet frites, or chicken and fries.
Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
Herb-Bran Muffins
Customize these muffins by using your favorite herb, and then pair them with a frittata or omelet.
Cucumber-Mint Spritzer
Cucumbers and mint pair delightfully in this refreshing spritzer that's perfect for a summer afternoon on the porch.
Melting Sweet Potatoes with Herbs & Garlic
This savory spin on sweet potatoes uses earthy herbs and aromatics to help cut through the sweetness of the spuds, creating a beautifully balanced dish. Leaving the skins on helps the sweet potatoes retain some texture after being roasted, but they work just as well peeled. Look for sweet potatoes that are similar in diameter, which will help them cook at the same rate, and try smoked paprika instead of sweet to give them even more of a savory edge.
Lemon & Thyme Blueberry Granita
Jammy and fruit-forward, this granita recipe is one you'll make again and again, especially when blueberries are at their peak. This treat takes some time with all of the freezing and scraping, but if you start in the morning it'll be ready for an afternoon barbecue. If fresh blueberries aren't available, you can substitute with frozen, thawed wild blueberries (which will give you a little extra nutrition, too!).
Herb-Roasted Chicken with Potatoes, Olives & Feta
Roasting everything in one pan melds the flavors. The herby baked chicken absorbs the briny taste of the olives and the potatoes cook in the chicken drippings, making them extra savory.
Fresh Mint Iced Tea
This crisp and healthy low-calorie summer drink is easy to make and very refreshing. Sweeteners, like honey or stevia, are optional; the mint provides plenty of flavor without adding any calories or sugar.
Grilled Broccoli Wedges with Herb Vinaigrette
Lightly charring the broccoli then finishing over indirect heat allows the stems to get tender without becoming too burnt.
Parmesan-Herb Focaccia
Puffy, chewy-crisp and fragrant with fresh herbs, this Parmesan focaccia goes well with soups, stews and, of course, Italian-style fare. Be sure to use only fresh herbs and avoid the temptation to stir them into the dough (sprinkle them over it); many herbs, including the ones called for here, inhibit yeast growth when they're combined in the dough. The dough bakes on the lowest rack in a very hot oven to simulate the hearth baking that is traditional for focaccia. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer
Watermelon, cucumber, fresh basil, and lime juice flavor a summer drink that's fancy enough for guests. The soda takes only minutes to put together. Keep the fruit concentrate, simple syrup, and seltzer water separately in the fridge, then mix just before serving.
Three-Herb Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. The herbs give this potato salad a fresh and bright flavor. Feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Hint-of-Herb Butter Cookies
By topping these buttery slices with an assortment of fresh herb leaves and seeds, you can create a cookie jar full of unique treats.
Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce
The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color.
Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
Feta & Zucchini Muffins
Plenty of shredded zucchini keeps these savory muffins moist. Feta and dill lend them Greek-inspired flavor.
Garden-Fresh Mint Julep
This play on the Derby Day favorite the mint julep uses the whole sugar snap pea plant: pea greens in the simple syrup and snap pea "juice," plus pea blossoms for garnish, if you're lucky enough to find them.
Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
Basil-Chickpea Flatbread
A flavorful combination of chickpeas, cashews, and garlic forms a protein-rich base for this homemade flatbread. Store-bought crust makes prep a breeze.
Lemon-Herb Roasted Beets
We love how roasting brings out the sweet flavor of beets. Golden beets look especially pretty when tossed with the fresh herb and lemon seasoning mix, but any type of beets will work in this recipe. If you're a lemon lover, be sure to add the squeeze of fresh lemon juice after the beets are roasted.
Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread
In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
Zucchini Patties with Herbs & Feta (Kolokythokeftedes)
Greeks nibble on these popular zucchini patties as a meze in tavernas while waiting for their main courses to arrive.
Chicken & Farro Herb Salad
With tons of fresh herbs, arugula, olives and farro, this healthy chicken salad recipe makes a wonderful potluck platter or healthy dinner. We love the nutty flavor and quick cooking time of farro but other whole grains, such as freekeh, bulgur or couscous, are also good choices.