10 Healthy Quiche Recipes with Spinach
Whether it’s brunch, lunch or dinner, quiche is a delicious option for any meal. Quiche is a versatile dish that can be made with a variety of fillings, and these healthy recipes use spinach. Not only does spinach add color, but it’s also packed with nutrients like folate and vitamins C, K and A. Recipes like Spinach & Mushroom Quiche and Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust are flavorful and tasty.
Spinach & Mushroom Quiche
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
Spinach & Feta Quiche
This quiche skips the crust and delivers spinach, dill and feta cheese in every bite. Enjoy this easy quiche for brunch or make it for dinner and serve with a green salad on the side.
Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust
A spinach and bacon quiche gets a fun twist with the addition of hash browns. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this healthy quiche that’s sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche
Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
Shrimp & Spinach Quiche
This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
Zucchini, Spinach & Gouda Bake
The addition of flour and baking powder gives more leavening power to the eggs, making this dish a bit more tender and fluffier than a quiche.
Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches
Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
Chicken-Spinach Quiche
This quiche is loaded with chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and shredded cheese. Using a pre-made pie crust in this recipe cuts down on prep time.
Cheesy Spinach Quiche
Look for fat-free half-and-half in the dairy case near the regular half-and-half to use in this recipe.