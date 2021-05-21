20 Healthy Vegetable Sides for Pasta in 15 Minutes
While the pasta is boiling, make one of these healthy vegetable sides to go along with your meal. From sautéed veggies to quick salads, these recipes are on the table in 15 minutes or less. Recipes like Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan and Sautéed Broccoli with Peanut Sauce are delicious, fast and the perfect accompaniment to any of our pasta recipes.
Catalan Spinach Sauté
In this quick and easy sautéed spinach recipe, a handful of standard pantry items transform frozen spinach into a satisfying side dish or omelet filling.
Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan
In this healthy kale salad recipe, you massage the dressing into the kale, tenderizing the leaves and infusing the salad with sweet balsamic flavor. Creamy pine nuts and salty Parmesan cheese added at the end balance the flavors. Enjoy this salad on its own as a side dish or add cooked chicken, shrimp or steak to make it a full meal.
Zucchini & Mushroom Saute
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
Spinach Salad
This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).
Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
Sautéed Broccoli with Peanut Sauce
Peanut butter, balanced with a little soy sauce and vinegar, makes a delicious and kid-friendly sauce for broccoli and other vegetables. Giving the broccoli a head start by steaming it before sautéing it with the other vegetables ensures that all the vegetables are nicely cooked at the same time.
Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette
Make a simple vinaigrette more interesting with freshly grated Parmesan.
Sautéed Zucchini & Onions with Chive Butter
Switch up the chives for whatever's growing in your garden--basil or dill would also be delicious in the compound butter that tops this simple sautéed zucchini recipe.
Simple Green Salad with Citronette
Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
Port-Braised Endive with Rye Breadcrumbs
Sweet port softens the bitter edge of this endive appetizer that is sure to please.
Sautéed Pea Shoots with Garlic
This quick and easy side dish goes with anything on the dinner menu. Made with a simple sauce, it highlights the fresh vegetables as the stars of the show. When pea shoots aren't in season, try this same stir-fry with fresh watercress or spinach.
Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach
Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.
Herb & Arugula Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette
This light basil, parsley and arugula salad recipe is tossed with a tangy balsamic vinaigrette. It's great with pizza or as a light side salad.
Easy Steamed Zucchini
This foolproof way to cook zucchini is also the easiest and fastest. Just steam it on the stovetop for a few minutes and you have a healthy vegetable side dish to add to dinner. Toss with a little pesto for extra flavor.
Sesame Sugar Snap Peas
This super-quick vegetable side dish comes together in no time. Fresh snap peas need only a few minutes in a hot skillet-just enough time to whip up a simple soy-ginger glaze.
The Wedge
Forget iceberg; the traditional Wedge salad is better with Romaine lettuce and a healthier ranch-style dressing.
Japanese-Style Spinach (Gomae)
Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.
Blue Cheese & Spinach Salad
This blue cheese, corn and spinach salad recipe is delicious tossed with a warm bacon-spiked tomato vinaigrette. We love a full-flavored blue cheese like Maytag, but a milder blue cheese is also nice. This spinach salad is great with pizza or as a light side salad.
Tangy Broccoli with Almonds
This easy 15-minute broccoli side dish means you have no excuse not to eat your veggies.
Spinach and Garbanzo Beans
This is no ordinary wilted spinach recipe--it's dressed up with shallot, pine nuts, and garbanzo beans for a tasty side dish for meat or chicken.