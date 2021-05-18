18 Low-Carb Recipes for Burger Lovers
Burgers and fries are a classic combination and these low-carb recipes put a healthy twist on the duo. Whether it’s using alternative options for the bun (or skipping it entirely) or making fries out of nutritious vegetables like zucchini, these recipes feature all the flavors you love. Recipes like Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns and Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries are delicious and have no more than 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.
Greek Turkey Burgers with Portobello "Buns"
This low-carb burger replaces the typical bun with roasted portobello mushroom caps. Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced red onion add texture and flavor to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe.
Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns
These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce completes the package for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free.
Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers
These tasty turkey burgers, served on toasted focaccia and dressed with marinara sauce, are reminiscent of a sausage pizza. Shredded mozzarella combined with fresh basil melts beautifully inside these gems.
Oven-Fried Zucchini Fries with Herbed Buttermilk Dipping Sauce
These easy oven-baked veggie fries are made from thick slices of zucchini dipped in a seasoned breadcrumb batter. Served with an herbed buttermilk dipping sauce, they're so good, you may just prefer them over regular potato fries!
Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers
In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!
Pork Burgers with Feta-Rosemary Spread
Here's an alternative to beef hamburgers with traditional buns! These grilled patties are made with mushrooms, green onions and ground pork and served on non-bulky pita bread with a scrumptious yogurt, cheese and herb sauce.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.
Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers
Our usual problem with turkey burgers is the dry, chewy texture of the cooked meat. The usual solution is to add fat, but a little sautéed onion, dried cranberries and soaked couscous work even better without larding down this healthy main course. With sage and thyme, call it a summery answer to Thanksgiving dinner. If you like, serve with homemade Blueberry Ketchup.
Bacon-Wrapped Zucchini Fries
These delicious, low-carb "fries" are wrapped in bacon and baked in the oven until they achieve a nice crispy coating. To keep the coating crisp, serve them on a large plate or platter (not piled in a dish) alongside BBQ sauce, ranch dressing or your favorite sauce for dipping. Thinly sliced bacon works best in this recipe for easy wrapping.
Wasabi Salmon Burgers
Bring out the flavors of salmon with a Japanese-inspired infusion of ginger, sesame oil and wasabi. If you serve these patties on whole-wheat buns, consider reduced-fat mayonnaise and sliced cucumbers as condiments. Or skip the buns and set the patties atop a vinegary salad of greens, carrots, radishes and sprouts.
Hand-Chopped Steak Burgers with Caramelized Fennel
Chopping steak instead of using ground beef to make these healthy burgers gives them a more toothsome texture. Come summer, give this a cooler spin by tossing the raw fennel with 2 tablespoons vinegar and 1 tablespoon oil to serve alongside.
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes!
Crab Cake Burgers
These burgers have a true crab flavor that isn't masked by fillers or strong seasoning. Serve on a bun with tartar sauce or with a lemon-juice-dressed salad of greens, sprouts and sliced peaches. This recipe works best with convenient pasteurized crabmeat, usually found in the refrigerated case near the fish counter. If you prefer lump crabmeat, cut it into small, uniform pieces.
Beef & Bulgur Burgers with Blue Cheese for Two
Whole-grain bulgur (cracked parboiled wheat berries) bulks up this healthy burger recipe. Check the bulgur package directions--some brands just need a quick soak in boiling water, while others need to be cooked for up to 15 minutes. Serve with roasted potato wedges and sliced tomatoes.
Steak Fries
There's no shortage of seasoning on these wedge-cut steak fries--they're coated in a generous amount of rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper.
Salmon Burgers with Green Goddess Sauce
In this easy salmon burger recipe, ditch the bun and serve the burger over a bed of salad greens topped with a creamy green goddess dressing. The secret to this perfect salmon burger? Handling the fish delicately, seasoning lightly and not overcooking the salmon.
Baked Zucchini Waffle Fries with Creamy Herb Dip
These crispy baked zucchini waffle fries with a ranch-style dipping sauce are a super-fun snack, appetizer or side dish. You can use all sorts of herbs in the creamy dipping sauce, including chives, dill, tarragon or parsley--or a combo. Pickle fans will love the sauce with dill, which pairs especially nicely with the Old Bay in the breadcrumb coating on the zucchini. To create the waffle shape, you can use a mandoline or special waffle cutter, such as the Borner Wave Waffle Cutter, which sells for about $25. This healthy fry recipe would also be delicious with regular sliced zucchini rounds if you'd rather not fuss with special equipment at all.
Blueberry-Beef Burgers
Whatever the season, burgers remain America's favorite sandwich. When it is too cold to grill outdoors, broil the patties or use an indoor grill. In addition to the standard fixings--ketchup, salsa, onions and tomatoes--make your burgers more nutritious by adding dark greens, such as watercress or spinach.