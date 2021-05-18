Our 24 Best New Salad Recipes
Enjoy one of our new salad recipes for a fresh and healthy meal. These main and side dish salads are packed with nutritious fruits and vegetables for a bright and delicious bite. Recipes like Chopped Cobb Salad with Creamy Garlic Dressing and Bulgur & Butter Bean Salad will quickly become favorites.
Radish, Celery & Cucumber Salad
It’s worth using that special bottle of olive oil and seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is bolder than basic Parm, for this simple salad. Use a mandoline to shave the veggies if you have one.
Cantaloupe Salad with Lime, Pepitas & Cotija
This refreshing cantaloupe salad is tossed with tangy lime and garnished with crunchy pepitas and salty cotija cheese. Chili powder and cumin add a Southwestern spin. Enjoy as dinner side or light lunch.
Chopped Cobb Salad with Creamy Garlic Dressing
In place of bacon, this satisfying salad uses store-bought crispy chickpeas for lower saturated fat and less prep time. Using fresh herbs, bright citrus and a creamy base of yogurt and mayonnaise for the dressing gives it a flavorful finish.
Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Italian Deli Salad
An antipasto lover’s dream—amped up with plenty of veggies. Adding the arugula on top keeps the greens from wilting when you pack it to go.
Crab Louie Salad
At the Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay, California, this classic West Coast salad is made with Dungeness crab caught in the coastal waters. Lump crabmeat is a good substitute.
Bulgur & Butter Bean Salad
The pleasantly sweet-and-sour pomegranate molasses in the tangy vinaigrette here is made by reducing pomegranate juice into a syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores and Middle Eastern markets.
Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives
This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.
Steak & Strawberry Spinach Salad
With all due respect to the strawberries, croutons can really make a salad, especially these croutons. Instead of tossing them with oil and baking them, we start the bread and oil in a cold saucepan for the crunchiest results.
Scallop Salad
This scallop salad is inspired by the French salad frisée with lardons. Crispy, salty pancetta and fried capers complement the buttery sweet flavor of seared scallops. Softly wilted sturdy greens like frisée or escarole add texture and flavor to this healthy dinner salad.
Radish Salad with Parmesan
This bright and crispy radish salad with Parmesan is the perfect healthy salad for spring when radishes are at their peak.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.
Easy Lentil Salad
This easy lentil salad is a great salad to have around for a quick lunch for work or home. You can buy precooked lentils to cut down on prep time or easily cook your own at home.
Arugula & Potato Salad with Herbs
Capers and mustard add tanginess to this creamy salad, while chives, dill and parsley add fresh flavor and a splash of color.
Blackened Chicken with Chopped Salad
In this spin, we coat this blackened chicken with spices common to Cajun cooking, like dried thyme and cayenne pepper. Then, instead of using the traditional method of searing in a cast-iron pan, we take advantage of the warmer weather by grilling outside.
Creamy Shrimp Salad
A bright mayonnaise dressing with lemon and Old Bay seasoning marries the flavors of shrimp, celery and scallions. Serve this easy shrimp salad over Bibb lettuce or a spring mix.
Pork Chops with Cherry, Watercress & Farro Salad
Most farro sold in stores is pearled, meaning the bran is removed and it therefore has a little less fiber—but it still brings 2 grams per serving to this dish. It cooks quicker than harder-to-find whole farro, so be sure to double-check the cooking time on the package.
Roasted Mushroom Salad
The mushrooms in this salad are tender and slightly caramelized when they come out of the oven. The barley adds texture and the radicchio adds freshness and a touch of bitterness, while the honey in the dressing helps to sweeten everything up.
Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes
This quinoa salad, which takes loose inspiration from a Greek salad, is flavorful and filling. Broiling the olives along with the other vegetables softens their flavor and adds a smoky background note. A garnish of basil brightens the dish.
Beet & Potato Salad
This beet and potato salad, tossed with a combo of sour cream, vinegar and sweet pickles, is slightly sweet and tangy. To make prep go faster, you can skip roasting the beets yourself and use prepackaged cooked beets instead.
Watermelon & Arugula Salad
This simple watermelon and arugula salad is slightly sweet, which mellows the peppery arugula. The basil works beautifully with both the arugula and the watermelon, and the briny, salty feta cheese is the perfect complement to the rest of the flavors.
Spring Salad with Pickled Shallot & Avocado
Quick-pickling the shallot tames its sharpness while preserving its crunch. Instead of pouring the pickling liquid down the drain, we use it to make a flavorful vinaigrette for this spring salad.
Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad
This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.
Salad Primavera with Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette
This is a salad where the vegetables really shine and the lettuce plays a supporting role. It requires a bit of work up front to blanch all the veg, but the results are impressive.