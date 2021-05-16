28 Recipes to Help Boost Your Collagen
Try one of these healthy recipes for a collagen boost. Certain foods, including skin-on chicken, berries, broccoli and sardines, can help your body make more collagen, which can lead to healthier skin, hair and more. Recipes like Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl and Chicken & Broccoli with Herb Butter Sauce are nutritious, tasty and an easy way to increase collagen production.
Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli
In this easy and healthy dinner recipe, sweet and savory baked honey-garlic chicken thighs come with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken. The honey-soy-garlic marinade for the chicken does double duty as an irresistible sauce to drizzle over everything. Lining your baking sheet with foil will protect your pan from the sticky honey-soy-garlic sauce, so cleanup will be a breeze too. If you can't find small carrots, cut medium carrots in half lengthwise.
Pea & Fennel Toasts with Sardines
Elevate simple toast with a green, veggie-loaded spread packed with mint, fennel and sweet English peas. One of these generously topped bruschetta-like toasts makes a great appetizer; two of them are perfect as a light lunch with a salad. Canned sardines and anchovies are delicious here, as are grilled fresh sardines if you can find them.
Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Broccoli
This healthy side dish recipe couldn't be simpler--or more delicious. Broccoli is roasted until brown and crispy, then topped with Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar for a savory and sweet flavor combination that can't be beaten. Try this quick vegetable dish along with chicken, fish or really any main course. It's also great in salads or warm grain bowls. Tip: Preheating the pan helps the broccoli to brown and develop nutty flavors.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Chicken & Broccoli with Herb Butter Sauce
This one-pan chicken and broccoli dinner is simple, healthy and packed with flavor. After the chicken roasts, we turn the drippings into a smooth and velvety pan sauce by adding a little stock and butter.
Lemon-Garlic Sardine Fettuccine
Even sardine skeptics will enjoy this lemony pasta with crispy breadcrumbs. Substitute two 5- to 6-ounce cans chunk light tuna for the sardines if you prefer. If you are using tuna or can't find sardines packed in tomato sauce, add 2 tablespoons tomato paste in Step 4 with the lemon juice. Serve with a salad of bitter greens tossed with a lemon vinaigrette and a glass of Pinot Grigio.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
Blackberry & Blueberry Cake Bars
These incredibly easy-to-make cake bars get a touch of sparkle and crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar over the top. If you use frozen berries, thaw and pat them dry before topping the batter with them.
Broccoli & Cauliflower Casserole
This cheesy, creamy broccoli and cauliflower casserole carries the perfect amount of sauce to enhance the flavors of the veggies without covering them up. A crunchy, buttery topping adds texture to this easy casserole that will be loved by children and adults alike.
Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble
Rhubarb is a tangy counterpart for sweet raspberries in this fruit crumble recipe. For a nutty flavor and a boost of nutrition, this healthy dessert uses whole-grain rye flour and toasted pecans. Serve the crumble with your favorite vanilla frozen yogurt or a dollop of whipped cream.
Crispy Roast Chicken & Carrots
Nothing says comfort like a roasted whole chicken, but it can take a while to cook. Using parts instead puts this easy roast chicken on the weeknight menu. Fresh herbs, lemon juice and capers in this Italian salsa verde sauce brighten things up.
Spring Salad with Tarragon Vinaigrette
A bold, layered salad that showcases sardines and asparagus, this beautiful dish adds variety to your weekday dining. If you prefer tuna to sardines or have fish from the night before, go ahead and use that instead.
Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce
In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!
Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast
Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie
A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
Broccoli Salad with Bacon
Classic broccoli salad, the perfect dish for a potluck, is updated with cauliflower, bacon and a sprinkle of crunchy sunflower seeds in this so-easy recipe that's sure to be a new picnic favorite.
Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
Herb-Grilled Chicken Frites
We combine fresh herbs, capers, lemon juice and olive oil along with the juices collected from the chicken as it rests to make a simple sauce that livens up this take on poulet frites, or chicken and fries.
Blackberry Crisp
This warm, bright and sweet blackberry crisp is lightly flavored with lime and ginger. The fresh blackberries bubble into a thick and saucy filling, and the buttery crumble topping melts in your mouth.
Romaine Wedges with Sardines & Caramelized Onions
Don't be afraid of the sardines in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Sardines are extremely nutritious, and are a perfect match for winter greens. In this healthy wedge salad recipe we've made little boats out of hearts of romaine lettuce and filled them with savory sardines, sweet caramelized onions, juicy cherry tomatoes and creamy dressing.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Greek Salad with Sardines
The fresh, tangy elements of a Greek salad--tomato, cucumber, feta, olives and lemony vinaigrette--pair well with rich-tasting sardines. Look for sardines with skin and bones (which are edible) as they have more than four times the amount of calcium as skinless, boneless sardines. If you're lucky enough to have fresh sardines available in your supermarket, try them in place of the canned sardines. Lightly dredge them in salt-and-pepper-seasoned flour and sauté them in a little olive oil.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Summer Corn Salad
Chicken thighs are easy on the budget and great for grilling because they stay moist in the heat. Here, they are paired with a fresh corn and tomato salad for a simple summer dinner. When grilling skin-on chicken thighs, watch for flare-ups. Move the chicken away from the flames and reduce heat, if necessary, to keep it from charring.
Blackberry Muffins
These blackberry muffins are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast. The batter is lightly flavored with cloves, while almonds on top give them a savory, nutty crunch. Fresh blackberries add a burst of sweetness in every bite.
3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli
Swap out regular pasta for pasta made with chickpeas and you'll more than triple the fiber and double the protein in this simple, satisfying dish. Be sure to save some of the pasta water to make a sauce. Feel free to use frozen broccoli in a pinch (you can blanch the broccoli in the same water you use to cook the pasta).
Spinach & Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Homemade poppy seed dressing pairs beautifully with tender spinach, crunchy almonds and juicy berries for a fantastically refreshing and easy spring salad. To make ahead, whisk dressing, combine salad ingredients and store separately. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving. To make it a complete meal, top with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie
Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.