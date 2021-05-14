21 Easy Pescatarian Dinner Recipes
Enjoy a flavorful and healthy dinner with these recipes that are appropriate for a pescatarian diet. These recipes pair seafood and fish with whole grains and vegetables for a balanced meal. Try dinners like Shrimp & Avocado Salad and Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickles & Red Pepper Aioli for an easy meal that requires just five steps or less to make.
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Peppery fresh radishes complement sweet shrimp and creamy avocado in this quick salad. Enjoy this healthy salad as a quick light dinner or for lunch.
Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
Creamy One-Pot Penne Primavera with Shrimp
Just as its name suggests, you only need one pot to make this satisfying pasta dish featuring fresh spinach, red bell pepper and broccoli, along with a generous portion of shrimp. To make the light, creamy sauce, residual pasta water is cleverly combined with Parmesan cheese.
Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickles & Red Pepper Aioli
Here we make a quick aioli by combining two pantry staples: mayonnaise and roasted red peppers. Stirring a bit of the sauce into the burger mix helps the patties hold together nicely and stay moist.
Tuna Poke
Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens. Serve with seasoned brown rice for a healthy, satisfying meal packed with veggies, protein and fiber.
Slow-Cooker Spicy Mussels in Tomato-Fennel Ragu
Cooking mussels in a slow cooker? You bet! It's the right tool for building the rich and spicy broth in which these shellfish cook to perfection. Use the freshest mussels you can find, and have the fishmonger clean them for you.
White Pizza with Clams
Here's an easy homemade pizza recipe that is a take on white clam pizza, which was first made famous by Frank Pepe of Pepe's Pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut. Look for fresh clam strips in the seafood department. You can find them ready to use out of their shells at most large supermarkets. If you don't want to use fresh, we also like the briny flavor and convenience of canned chopped clams.
Greek Tuna Casserole
Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek flair.
Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
This one-pan garlicky shrimp and rice dish makes a great easy dinner with easy cleanup. The garlic mellows as it cooks and infuses its flavor into the sweet shrimp and rice in the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end brightens up the dish.
Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus
This spring-produce-packed one-pan meal makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.
Salmon & Avocado Salad
Tender salmon tops a hearty salad of red cabbage, carrots and avocados tossed with a creamy dill vinaigrette in this quick, easy dinner.
Quinoa Pilaf with Seared Scallops
Make whole grains the center of your dinner plate with this citrus-studded quinoa pilaf recipe topped with sweet seared sea scallops. Be sure to buy “dry” sea scallops (scallops that have not been treated with sodium tripolyphosphate, or STP). Scallops treated with STP (“wet” scallops) are higher in sodium, have a mushy texture and do not brown properly.
Spaghetti with Garlic & Clam Sauce
This healthy spaghetti with clam sauce recipe incorporates a few twists that make it extra-delicious. The clams are steamed ahead of time to release their natural juices and create a flavorful clam broth for the base of the garlicky clam sauce. Plus, we use tarragon to add a fabulous hint of anise.
Easy Salmon Cakes with Arugula Salad
After making the salmon cakes, we firm them up for 5 minutes in the freezer before cooking so they don't fall apart when they hit the hot oil. You can also make these salmon cakes with canned salmon to make them pantry- and budget-friendly.
Sautéed Shrimp with Mango Salsa & Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Shrimp and rice get a tropical makeover in this healthy 400-calorie dinner. Instead of rice, we've combined riced cauliflower and coconut milk for light coconut rice topped with spicy shrimp and a juicy mango-avocado salsa to cool it all down. Squeeze on some fresh lime juice before digging in to take this easy meal to the next level.
Italian Penne with Tuna
Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
Scallops & Spring Vegetables with Olive-Caper Pan Sauce
This quick-cooking scallop dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes. Packed with vegetables, protein and a flavorful sauce, it makes a great weeknight main for two. Petite carrots are harvested before they reach full maturity, making them thin and quick cooking. Snatch some up from the farmers’ market early in the season.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Instead of deep-frying the fish for these fish tacos, we coat the fish with a flavor-packed chile rub and grill it instead. Make sure the fillets are no more than 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick so they cook quickly. Sometimes flipping fish on the grill can be tricky since the fish can stick to the grill or fall apart. The solution is to invest in a grill basket that easily holds 4 to 6 fish fillets and secures the fish in the basket for easy flipping. If you don't have a grilling basket, make sure the grill is hot and well oiled before adding the fish.
Spaghetti with Arugula & Clam Sauce
Canned clams are a great ingredient to have on hand for a fast dinner. Plus, their juices amp up the flavor of this sauce. Look for cans with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for the most sustainable choice.
Tuscan Tuna with Tomato Salad
A fresh marinated tomato and fennel salad serves as the perfect base for these grilled tuna steaks. This is a 20-minute meal that you'll be proud to serve to family and guests.