25 100-Calorie Desserts for Summer
Stay cool for the summer with these fun and tasty desserts. From yogurt bark to sorbet and more, these recipes clock in at 100 calories or less per serving and feature fresh summer fruit including strawberries, watermelon and cherries. Recipes like Strawberries & Cream Pops and Peach Lemon S’mores are a healthy and delicious treat for summer.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Fresh Fruit Salad
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
Strawberries & Cream Pops
A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.
Watermelon Fruit Pizza
This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites
These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest
Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
Peach Lemon S'mores
Think outside the graham cracker box! Using ginger thins and lemon curd, top a fresh peach with a gooey, toasty marshmallow and get ready to try the most delicious s'more recipe yet!
Pineapple Empanaditas
These miniature empanadas, tender pastry dough wrapped around pineapple filling, are just the right size for afternoon tea.
Fresh-Squeezed Pink Lemonade Ice Pops
These pink lemonade popsicles will keep you cool all summer long.
Cherry Sorbet
Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Coconut Macaroon Thumbprints with Key Lime Curd
In this healthy coconut macaroon recipe, Key lime curd brightens the center of a lightly sweetened coconut cookie. If you can't find ripe Key limes, you can substitute bottled Key lime juice, which is widely available, or try another citrus flavor like more traditional Persian limes, lemons or even bright blood oranges that will produce a coral-colored curd.
Mini Berry Cream Pies
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Purple Fruit Salad
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
Peach-Yogurt Pops
Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
Watermelon Sorbet
This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
Strawberry Nutella S'mores
Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
Peaches and Cream Ice Pops
Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
S'mores Chocolate Bark
With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
Strawberry Fruit Salad
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
Berry-Lemon Ice Pops
Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles
Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.
Raspberry Apricot S'mores
Swap graham crackers for thin almond cookies and add raspberries in this healthy s'more recipe. A touch of apricot jam lends sweetness instead of chocolate. Feel free to try any jam or fruit you have on hand, such as strawberry jam with sliced bananas.
Raspberry-Prosecco Pops
These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.