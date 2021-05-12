16 Healthy and Light Tilapia Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

These delicious tilapia fillets are topped with an easy herb and mushroom sauce and can be on your table in just 30 minutes. If you have an extra 15 minutes, try our Caramelized Onion Risotto (see associated recipe) which beautifully rounds out this meal. When shopping for fresh tilapia or other fish fillets, look for moist, cleanly cut fillets with a sweet, not fishy, aroma.