16 Healthy and Light Tilapia Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less
These tilapia recipes are healthy, delicious and easy to make. Whether you use fresh or frozen fillets, these tilapia recipes are on the table in just 30 minutes or less. Recipes like Baked Tilapia Curry and Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon are tasty, quick and can be paired with whole grains for a balanced meal.
Baked Tilapia Curry
This healthy fish-and-vegetable curry recipe is made with yellow curry paste, but any Thai curry paste--red or green--will work. Serve with sautéed green beans and brown basmati rice to soak up all the delicious sauce.
Tilapia with Tomato-Olive Sauce
Top tilapia fillets with a savory tomato-olive sauce that comes together in just 5 minutes. Look for tapenade near jarred olives in the supermarket. Serve with sautéed broccolini and farro tossed with toasted almonds.
Fragrant Fish Soup
Lemony rice, delicately flavored broth and gently poached tilapia are topped with a colorful blend of vegetables and herbs. The aromatic mint provides fresh and complex flavor.
Chili-Rubbed Tilapia with Asparagus & Lemon
Tilapia, a relatively plentiful fish, has the unfortunate reputation of being dull. All it needs is a spice rub, a familiar barbecuing technique that works just as well indoors. You could also use this rub on chicken breasts or toss it with lightly oiled shrimp before cooking.
Hazelnut-Parsley Roast Tilapia
Sweet and crunchy hazelnuts team up with bright lemon and fresh parsley to add oomph to the tilapia for an easy seafood recipe. Serve this atop a salad or alongside brown rice or orzo.
Mango-Lime Fish Tacos
These yummy fish tacos are a quick-and-easy choice for dinner. Ready in just 30 minutes, the lime-seasoned tilapia fillets are baked and then combined in warm tortillas with cumin-spiced cabbage, sweet mangoes and spicy radishes.
Barbecue Tilapia Pizza
Red onion, cheddar cheese, and cilantro are the perfect flavor combos in this fun pizza.
Tilapia with Grapefruit-Caper Sauce
In this healthy, quick tilapia recipe, you'll combine grapefruit, shallot, capers, butter and a touch of honey for a rich, bittersweet sauce. Any grapefruit will work, but vibrant ruby-red grapefruit is the prettiest. Serve with whole-wheat couscous and broccolini.
Spicy Cioppino
San Francisco's Italian immigrants developed this stew to use the abundant local seafood. We've opted for farm-raised tilapia and scallops, but feel free to experiment with whatever is fresh.
Chipotle-Cilantro Tilapia
These delicious fish tacos are a great choice when you need a dinner in under 30 minutes. The tilapia fillets are seasoned with a blend of cumin and chili powder, blackened in a skillet, topped with a scrumptious chipotle-cilantro yogurt sauce and served with warmed corn tortillas.
Tilapia with Herbed Shiitake Sauce
These delicious tilapia fillets are topped with an easy herb and mushroom sauce and can be on your table in just 30 minutes. If you have an extra 15 minutes, try our Caramelized Onion Risotto (see associated recipe) which beautifully rounds out this meal. When shopping for fresh tilapia or other fish fillets, look for moist, cleanly cut fillets with a sweet, not fishy, aroma.
Open-Face Barbecue Tilapia Sandwiches
Grilled fish nestled on a bed of crunchy coleslaw and capped off with a drizzle of barbecue sauce makes these diabetic-friendly sandwiches sure to please.
Indian Curry Fish
Baked tilapia fillets are served alongside curry-flavored lentils, pea pods, and cherry tomatoes in this colorful and healthy 25-minute dinner recipe. With a few substitutions you can turn this dish into a sandwich or a bowl (see recipe variations, below).
Tilapia Po'Boy
Forget deep-fried fish--the tilapia in this healthy po'boy recipe, a classic Cajun sandwich recipe, is coated in cornmeal and cooked in just 2 tablespoons of oil. The result? A healthy, crispy fish sandwich without extra calories. Serve with coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
Chipotle Fish Tacos
Lightened-up Baja-style fish tacos make a quick, flavorful meal that's easy to whip up in a few minutes.
Five-Spice Tilapia
Chinese five-spice powder, soy sauce and brown sugar make a quick glaze for tilapia. You'll need a skillet that is 12 inches or larger to accommodate the pound of tilapia fillets--if you don't have one large enough, use 2 smaller skillets instead or cook them in two separate batches, using more oil as necessary.