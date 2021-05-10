Our 18 Best New Strawberry Recipes
Enjoy seasonal produce with our best new strawberry recipes. Whether you use the fruit in a stunning dessert, refreshing drink or another delicious dish, strawberries add a pop of color and flavor to any recipe. Plus, the fruit also has some impressive health benefits like protecting your heart and keeping your teeth healthy. Recipes like Steak & Strawberry Spinach Salad and Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart are bright and berry good.
Strawberries & Cream Pops
A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.
Steak & Strawberry Spinach Salad
With all due respect to the strawberries, croutons can really make a salad, especially these croutons. Instead of tossing them with oil and baking them, we start the bread and oil in a cold saucepan for the crunchiest results.
Strawberry Gin Spritzer
This low-alcohol spritzer is just the thing to imbibe on a hot summer’s day. Gentian liqueurs are made from the roots of gentian, a blue-petaled wildflower that grows throughout the Alps. This recipe makes about 1 cup of syrup but you’ll only need 1 Tbsp. to make each drink—try a splash in seltzer for a DIY craft soda.
Individual Strawberry Shortcakes
These shortcakes’ flaky layers are created by repeatedly rolling, cutting and stacking pieces of the dough. It takes a few extra minutes, but trust us—the results are worth it.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Frangipane Tart
Here we swirl jammy fruit through the almond-based pastry cream, frangipane, in a pretty herringbone pattern. The earthy flavor of spelt flour is a nice complement to the filling. Look for it with other flours at well-stocked supermarkets.
Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Cocktail
This strawberry-rhubarb honey shrub cocktail celebrates the arrival of spring with a tangy, refreshing gin cooler. The sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh strawberries and rhubarb are enhanced by honey in a quick-cooked shrub syrup.
Strawberry-Shortcake Cheesecake
This cake pulls two delicious desserts, strawberry shortcake and cheesecake, into one! Shortcake forms the crust that holds a rich and creamy filling piled high with a fresh strawberry topping. This easy cake uses a no-bake filling that sets in the fridge so you can skip the water bath typically used to make cheesecake.
Roasted Strawberry Panna Cotta
Roasting strawberries brings out their natural sweetness and creates a deep, jammy flavor that plays well with dark chocolate in this panna cotta recipe.
Strawberry Jam & Goat Cheese Waffle Sandwiches
Frozen waffles might not seem like much on their own, but filling them with a sweet and savory combo of jam and goat cheese takes them to a new level. Assemble and toast multiple sandwiches at once, then freeze them to heat-and-eat on demand. Look for high-protein frozen waffles to bump up the satiety factor.
Peach & Strawberry Cobbler
Fresh summer fruit stars in this easy peach and strawberry cobbler. Just a hint of spice complements the sweet flavors, while tender biscuits on top soak up the sauce.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt
We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you’d like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
Kale & Strawberry Salad
In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
Strawberry Crumble Bars
After you haul all your fruit home from the orchard or farm, bake a batch of these bars. Change up the fruit with the seasons—peaches come summertime or apples in the fall.
Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail
A shrub is a fruit syrup made with vinegar, and it’s been used for centuries to preserve seasonal fruit. You can make a refreshing cocktail with it, as we do here, or try a splash in a glass of seltzer to make your own craft soda.
Strawberry Cornmeal Layer Cake
We love everything about this gorgeous dessert—from the orange-scented cornmeal cake to the tangy whipped cream and loads of summer berries. But the best part? It truly gets better with time, as the strawberry juices soak ever more deeply into the cake.
Strawberry Tart
This simple strawberry tart shines with the natural sweetness of fresh strawberries. A lightly sweetened cream cheese filling holds the berries in place, while a light glaze of strawberry jam gives the tart an extra boost of strawberry flavor.