24 Mediterranean Appetizers for Dinner

May 08, 2021

Make a spread of these Mediterranean appetizers for dinner tonight. From dips to skewers to bruschetta, these appetizers are packed with produce. Recipes like Tomato, Mozzarella, Peach & Prosciutto Caprese Skewers and Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Red Peppers are healthy, delicious and fun.

Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill

Try this spinach dip, spiked with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread--or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

Greek Salad Nachos

This vegetarian nacho recipe is a fun combination of two favorites--nachos and Greek salad. It uses whole-grain pita chips instead of the tortilla chips used in traditional nacho recipes, and it's loaded with the classic fresh vegetables in Greek salad as well as creamy hummus and salty feta cheese. And it doesn't even need the oven! Easily doubled, this makes a great appetizer or light dinner.

Cauliflower Hummus

Casey Barber
Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.

Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Bruschetta

Leigh Beisch
These topped toasts get a sweet-salty punch from the addition of strawberries and ricotta salata—a firm, saltier version of ricotta cheese. Look for it with other specialty cheeses at the supermarket, or substitute Parmigiano-Reggiano or pecorino.

Tomato, Mozzarella, Peach & Prosciutto Caprese Skewers

These quick and easy caprese skewers are a perfect way to showcase fresh summer ingredients: mild and milky mozzarella complements sweet tomatoes, while the sweet grilled peaches and salty prosciutto add bold flavors that elevate this classic appetizer. If you're entertaining, serve these skewers on an Italian-themed snack board alongside less labor-intensive ingredients such as store-bought grissini, cheese, marinated artichokes and charcuterie.

Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Red Peppers

Victor Protasio
This super-creamy whipped feta dip is savory with just a hint of sweetness from honey. This healthy dip is perfect for veggies, whole-grain crackers or bread.

Peach Caprese Skewers

Fresh peaches liven up a classic caprese salad in this super-fast snack. Make this recipe for one or make a bunch for a party appetizer.

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.

Hummus, Feta & Bell Pepper Cracker

A savory topping of feta cheese, hummus, and sweet bell pepper make this super-easy, tasty crispbread snack a perfect munch for the long, warm days of summer.

Asparagus Ricotta Bruschetta

Toasted French bread slices get a topping of seasoned ricotta cheese and roasted asparagus spears for an appetizer or small bite that's perfect for summer entertaining.

 

Roasted Eggplant & Feta Dip

This roasted eggplant and feta dip gets a kick from a fresh chile pepper and cayenne pepper. There are countless variations on this classic Greek dip. Out-of-season eggplant or eggplant that has been heavily watered often has an abundance of seeds, which make the vegetable bitter. Be sure to taste the dip before you serve it; if it's a touch bitter, you can remedy that with a little sugar. Serve with toasted pita crisps or as a sandwich spread.

Greek Salad Skewers

Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!

Bruschetta Planks

In this quick, Italian-inspired snack or appetizer recipe, whole-grain flatbread crackers get topped with peppers, mushrooms, tomato and a sprinkling of shaved Parmesan cheese.

Tomato-Basil Skewers

Skewering mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes makes them easy to nosh at a party.

Air-Fryer Cauliflower Gnocchi with Marinara Dipping Sauce

These tasty bites are perfect for anytime you need an easy appetizer or side dish. Cauliflower gnocchi get a crispy, cheesy coating on the outside and a tender middle in an air fryer. Marinara is the perfect complement for dipping.

Cucumber Hummus Sandwiches

Cucumber tea sandwiches get a low-carb makeover when you skip the bread and add high-protein hummus.

Walnut-Feta Yogurt Dip

Homemade yogurt cheese is the trick to this make-ahead party dip featuring feta cheese and zesty Mediterranean flavors. To make yogurt cheese, just drain yogurt of excess whey before use.

White Bean and Tomato Bruschetta

Almost everything for this appetizer can be made ahead--just prepare the white bean and tomato mixture and toast the bread slices. When you're ready, simply assemble the bruschetta, broil and serve!

Greek Layer Dip

The perfect dip for your next party! Cucumber, onion, and mint are mixed with low-fat yogurt, layered with hummus, tomatoes, and feta cheese, and then served with pita wedges in this Greek-inspired dip.

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Casey Barber
Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.

Strawberry & Brie Bites

Strawberries, Brie cheese, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar come together in this addictive one-bite appetizer recipe.

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

Veggie Bruschetta

This healthy appetizer features roasted vegetables on whole grain bread.

Baked Hummus

This Mediterranean party dip couldn't be easier. Just layer hummus, feta cheese, olives and tomatoes, then bake for a tasty snack or appetizer.

