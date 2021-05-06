26 Healthy Recipes for Sustainable Fish and Seafood
Choosing sustainable seafood can be tricky, so we pulled together these recipes to help. These recipes include fish and seafood that are harvested in a more environmentally-friendly way. Using resources such as Seafood Watch, to help identify more sustainable options, we pulled together recipes including Pea & Fennel Toasts with Sardines, Crispy Baked Catfish and Seared Arctic Char with Bacon-Leeks Chard. Whether it is a simple main or an impressive appetizer, these are delicious, healthy recipes you can feel good about.
Smørrebrød with Herring, Beets & Arugula
Smoked salmon isn't the only flaky fish made for breakfast breads. This pickled herring arrangement makes a delicious smørrebrød with all the fixings. Or lay the ingredients out on a board and let everyone top their own!
Mussels with White Beans & Tomatoes
Cooking mussels may seem intimidating, but here we've made it quick and easy. We've added white beans to turn this classic mussels-in-white-wine-sauce dish into a heartier weeknight meal. Serve with whole-grain crusty bread to sop up the flavorful broth.
Pea & Fennel Toasts with Sardines
Elevate simple toast with a green, veggie-loaded spread packed with mint, fennel and sweet English peas. One of these generously topped bruschetta-like toasts makes a great appetizer; two of them are perfect as a light lunch with a salad. Canned sardines and anchovies are delicious here, as are grilled fresh sardines if you can find them.
Crispy Baked Catfish
This baked catfish has a crispy cornmeal coating with a hint of spice from the Cajun seasoning, while the interior stays flaky and moist. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges or your favorite hot sauce and with a green salad on the side.
Maryland Oyster Stew
This delicate oyster soup recipe sets the tone for celebration at any meal. We made this stew healthier by primarily using low-fat milk and increasing the amount of vegetables. Don't worry about shucking the oysters--most supermarket seafood departments carry shucked oysters. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious bits at the bottom of the bowl.
Black Bass with Sautéed Vegetables & Cioppino Jus
Black bass has a delicate flavor that begs to be paired with something bold, like the cioppino-inspired jus in this healthy seafood recipe. The jus takes some time to make but we promise it's worth it. You'll have some left over: do as our editor-in-chief did and try it as a bloody mary base. Or use it to make risotto or a seafood stew.
Coconut-Curry Mussels
In this healthy seafood dinner recipe, a 3-ounce serving of mussels delivers 665 mg of heart-healthy omega-3s--about what you'd get from the same amount of albacore tuna. Serve with crusty whole-grain bread or brown-rice noodles to soak up the delectable sauce.
Romaine Wedges with Sardines & Caramelized Onions
Don't be afraid of the sardines in this healthy wedge salad recipe. Sardines are extremely nutritious, and are a perfect match for winter greens. In this healthy wedge salad recipe we've made little boats out of hearts of romaine lettuce and filled them with savory sardines, sweet caramelized onions, juicy cherry tomatoes and creamy dressing.
Fried Porgies
Porgy, also referred to as scup or bream, is a medium-fatty, firm-fleshed white fish with a mild flavor and edible skin. It takes very well to battering and frying, as in this recipe. If you can't find porgy, any medium-size, firm-fleshed white fish will work in this delicious recipe (skinned if desired). Buttermilk helps the cornmeal coating stick to the fish and keeps the fish moist, while seafood seasoning adds a nice kick. Ask your fishmonger to clean the fish and remove the heads and fins.
Greek Fava with Grilled Squid
Fava is the Greek word for bean puree, almost exclusively made with yellow split peas--here it's served with grilled squid, but the simplest and most traditional is raw onion, olive oil and lemon juice; in Santorini it is topped with stewed capers and onions, a combination referred to as “married” fava in Greek. For a vegetarian topping, try a combination of arugula and caramelized onions.
Triggerfish Schnitzel with Summer Succotash
This healthy fish recipe is made with triggerfish, a tasty, versatile and plentiful species. We call for easy-to-find frozen baby lima beans for the succotash (called butter beans in the South), but if you can find fresh summer field peas, try them in this dish. Look for lady peas, zipper cream, white acre, crowder or pink-eyed varieties at your farmers' market. Cook 2 cups of shelled peas in boiling water with a pinch of salt until tender, 20 to 45 minutes.
Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter
If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
Seared Arctic Char with Bacon-Leek Chard
A cousin of salmon and trout with a milder flavor, Arctic char-both farmed and wild--is recommended as a Best Choice by Seafood Watch. It's low in mercury and has almost the same amount of omega-3s per serving as salmon. Try it in this healthy fish recipe with dark leafy greens.
Black Bass Packets in Curry-Coconut Broth
Tender blanched Savoy cabbage leaves make a wrapper for the bass and julienned vegetables. The packet traps the steam inside to keep the fish moist while it cooks and makes for a stunning presentation when nestled into the broth.
Oysters au Gratin with Spinach & Breadcrumbs
These succulent baked oysters thrill with spicy spinach and a crispy cheese topping.
Harissa Mackerel & Endive
Harissa, the flavorful chili paste from Tunisia, gives this mackerel salad a spicy punch. If you need an alternative, try another chili paste, such as gochujang, sambal oelek or chile-garlic paste.
Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce
This crispy cod recipe shows you how to make golden fish that's not deep-fried, to put a healthy twist on a classic. Pat it dry and dredge it with a bit of flour before sautéing in a hot pan.
Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast
Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
Stuffed Fresh Sardines
In this stuffed sardine recipe, fresh sardines get a cheesy filling before being cooked in olive oil. Serve as a first course or with a salad for an easy supper.
Mediterranean Cod with Roasted Tomatoes
Oregano, thyme and paprika flavor the cod in this 15-minute, Mediterranean-inspired meal. Olives, capers and roasted cherry tomatoes add color and zest to each bite.
Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra
This healthy fish curry recipe showcases the complex flavors of Singapore. Soak up the sauce with rice noodles or brown rice. For eco-friendly fish choices, visit seafoodwatch.org.
Arctic Char on a Bed of Kale
Arctic char, related to salmon and trout, is sustainably farmed, making it a “best choice” for the environment. It has a mild flavor and cooks up quickly. We like the taste and texture of lacinato (aka dinosaur) kale in this dish. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites
This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
Korean Grilled Mackerel
Oily fish, such as mackerel, are strong-flavored and pair well with boldly seasoned glazes made from gochujang chile paste. The red, rich paste is so common in Korea that it is sold in virtually every supermarket in plastic containers ranging in size from about 2 cups to about 2 quarts. Normally the main ingredients are fermented soybeans ground with red chiles and powdered rice, plus a little salt and sweetener.
Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce for Two
Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.
Grilled Squid Salad
This classic Korean side dish (or appetizer) stars squid mixed with crunchy grated carrots and pine nuts, then moistened with a spicy soy dressing. One key is to grill the squid very quickly over blazing high heat to create some charring on the surface before the interior is overcooked.