25 Easy Salads for Weight Loss in 25 Minutes
Make one of these fresh salad recipes for an easy main or side dish that’s on the table within 25 minutes. These recipes are full of nutritious vegetables and protein to create a delicious medley of flavors. Recipes like Chopped Salad with Cornbread Croutons and Cucumber & Avocado Salad are low in calories and high in fiber to help you meet your goals.
Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch
This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.
Salad of Avocado & Romaine with Black Olive Dressing
John Willoughby helped to launch Cooks Illustrated, was executive editor at Gourmet and has authored several cookbooks, including Big Flavors of the Hot Sun, from which this salad was adapted for a March/April 1995 EatingWell story about olives. It's one of the favorites--chosen from more than 1,000 salad recipes--that we revisited in our 30th anniversary issue.
Cucumber & Avocado Salad
This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
Big Beautiful Summer Salad
This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.
Wilted Greens with Warm Apple Vinaigrette
Massaging kale, curly endive and Brussels sprouts then tossing with a warm dressing wilts them slightly for a more tender bite.
Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado
This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. The mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the salad together.
Chopped Salad with Cornbread Croutons
At Handsome Hog, his restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Sutherland offers this chopped salad topped with any barbecued meat on the menu. The chef recommends brisket--it takes this already Southern-inspired salad a step further.
Spinach Fennel Salad
You wouldn't know to look at it, but fennel is in the carrot family! Its licorice-like flavor takes this simple spinach salad to new heights.
Snap Pea Salad with Lemon and Feta
Fresh greens, lemony vinaigrette, briny feta, and crisp radishes and pea pods all come together in this side salad that you'll want at every meal. We love Meyer lemons in this salad, but any variety will do.
Sweet Beet Salad
Beets, raspberry vinaigrette, and apples make this salad the perfect answer to a sweet craving. This salad has just 343 calories, plus, thanks to its main ingredient -- beets -- you get a forkful of potassium and folate.
Tomato-Jicama Salad with Avocado-Chipotle Dressing
If you're looking for a way to jazz up your tomato salad, try this take with jicama--it's a root vegetable that tastes like pears. Its mild, refreshing flavor and distinct crunch make it perfect for summer. Look for sliced or whole jicama in the produce section. The creamy avocado dressing would be great on all sorts of salads.
Mixed Salad with Pretzel Sticks
A tropical mango vinaigrette dressing adds sweetness to this healthy lunch salad.
Sichuan Fava Bean, Pea Sprout & Radish Salad
This fresh and spicy salad features fava beans, which besides adding heft to this radish salad are a main ingredient in the iconic chili bean paste of Sichuan province. Look for frozen favas with Hispanic foods or in the freezer section in your supermarket. If you want an even more substantial salad, just double the sauce and add cooked sweet potato glass noodles.
Fresh Sweet Corn Salad
We love fresh summer corn when it's in season, but frozen corn makes a great year-round substitute in this quick and easy side dish.
Fattoush Salad
Red cabbage gives this fattoush salad extra crunch. Recipe adapted from New Arrival Supper Club chef Maysaa Kanjo.
Green Salad with Tropical Fruit
In this healthy side salad recipe, hearts of palm bring balance to the flavors of this pleasantly sweet tropical fruit salad with pineapple, grapefruit and bananas. Serve alongside grilled chicken or coconut-crusted fish.
Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing
This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.
Orange-Sesame Shrimp Salad
In this healthy Asian-inspired shrimp salad recipe, two types of greens--romaine lettuce and red cabbage--pair beautifully with the avocado and shrimp. Use extra dressing for another salad or as a sauce for baked fish.
Spinach Salad with Raspberries, Goat Cheese & Hazelnuts
This pretty spinach salad couldn't be easier to make: just whisk together a simple vinaigrette in a serving bowl, then toss it with spinach, goat cheese and hazelnuts. Feel free to swap in your favorite nut for the hazelnuts--this simple salad would also be lovely with pecans, walnuts or almonds. The key is the combo of sweet fruit, tangy vinegar, creamy and salty cheese and crunchy nuts. Serve with grilled chicken or your favorite protein for a healthy dinner that comes together in a snap.
Tex-Mex Salad
Get all the protein -- 17 grams -- you need without the fat and cholesterol. Loaded with fiber-filled beans, sweet corn, crunchy sweet pepper, smooth avocado, and spicy pico de gallo, this bold salad will satisfy your taste buds and appetite.
Mediterranean Lentil & Kale Salad
The kale and lentils in this Mediterranean-inspired salad recipe are combined with sweet red peppers and a bold garlic and dried tomato vinaigrette. To cut down on prep time, we use refrigerated steamed lentils, but offer instructions on preparing your own.
Escarole Waldorf Salad
Our modern take on the classic Waldorf salad, this healthy recipe adds walnut "breadcrumbs" and a creamy dressing that gets tang from sour cream and yogurt. Other nuts, such as almonds or hazelnuts, are also delicious.
Power Greens Salad with Kale & Brussels Sprouts
Hearty greens and vegetables like kale and Brussels sprouts make an excellent base for prep-ahead salads. They don't wilt after a day in the crisper, and they stand up to any number of toppings. Bonus: They're loaded with nutrients, vitamins and minerals you won't get from your basic iceberg wedge. The sweetness of dried cranberries balances the slight bitterness of the greens and scallions. Use this recipe as a starting point for healthy grab-&-go power lunch salads.
Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
Power Greens Salad with Baked Tofu & Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette
This plant-based main-dish salad packs a powerful punch of greens, nutrients and flavor. Add healthy protein with convenient baked tofu slices, which have a firm texture that is well suited to salads and sandwiches. Sprinkle on a little crunch with slivered almonds, and just a hint of tropical sweetness with unsweetened coconut. The vinaigrette rounds out the dish with tangy-sweet kick.