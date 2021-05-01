Our 10 Best New Cocktails
Shake up your happy hour and make one of our new cocktail recipes. From bright margaritas to colorful shrubs, these cocktails are perfect for any brunch, outdoor gathering or any other occasion. Try cocktails like our Blackberry Margarita and Frozen Watermelon Cocktail for a fun and refreshing beverage.
Blackberry Margarita
This vibrant blackberry margarita is filled with fresh berry flavor. Pureeing the fresh blackberries with a little jam gives the drink additional sweetness without having to make a simple syrup. Diluting with the lime-flavored sparkling water adds a nice effervescence.
Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail
A shrub is a fruit syrup made with vinegar, and it’s been used for centuries to preserve seasonal fruit. You can make a refreshing cocktail with it, as we do here, or try a splash in a glass of seltzer to make your own craft soda.
Coconut Margarita
Coconut water brings just enough sweetness to this frozen coconut margarita to add flavor to the drink without making it too sweet. The lime juice and Coco López give this drink a tropical flavor, while the tequila and triple sec make it taste like a solid margarita.
Frozen Watermelon Cocktail
Watermelon is the dominant flavor in this frozen rum and watermelon cocktail, with a subtle hint of mint shining through. Making simple syrup is easy, plus, having leftover mint syrup on hand is nice for whipping up extra cocktails.
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Feel the heat in this zippy mezcal margarita! What's the difference between tequila and mezcal? Tequila is a type of mezcal. They're both made from agave, with mezcal traditionally picking up its signature smoky flavor from being cooked in underground pits. We love it paired with a little bit of heat and agave syrup for a touch of sweetness.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Shrub Cocktail
This strawberry-rhubarb honey shrub cocktail celebrates the arrival of spring with a tangy, refreshing gin cooler. The sweet-and-sour flavors of fresh strawberries and rhubarb are enhanced by honey in a quick-cooked shrub syrup.
Hurricane Cocktail
This hurricane cocktail is refreshing with less sugar and calories than the original. The fruit-forward flavor is amplified by passion fruit-flavored sparkling water, which adds effervescence and a sweet floral finish. Serve this drink for Mardi Gras or anytime you want a fruity cocktail.
Gin & Blackberry Spritz
This "berry" fresh spritzer is light and satisfying and really can be enjoyed year-round. It gets its beautiful color from muddled blackberries and its kick from gin (or vodka). Top it off with a little soda water and there you have it! We intentionally kept the added sugar out of this cocktail, but if you want a little sweetness, stir in some honey.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Love Potion Cocktail
Celebrate Valentine's Day (or Galentine's Day) with this fruity vodka cocktail. Fresh raspberries, lemon and simple syrup are combined with pomegranate juice (pomegranates are a purported aphrodisiac). Add a dash of rosewater for a layer of alluring floral flavor.