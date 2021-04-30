24 Snacks to Enjoy During Your Next Happy Hour
Whether you’re drinking a glass of wine or mixing up a cocktail, pair your beverage with these healthy snack recipes. These snacks are a mix of savory and sweet, and will complement any drink. Recipes like Sweet Potato Hummus and Kiwi Salsa & Chips are tasty and fun.
Spiced Pecans
Making this delicious and healthy snack is very simple but also a rare instance where the recipe is meant to take longer in order to make it easier. Most nuts can burn faster than you can say "What's that smell?"--so these spiced pecans are baked low and slow to avoid any nasty surprises.
Edamame Hummus
In only 10 minutes, you can whip up a batch of this light and refreshing edamame hummus that's even better than the store-bought brands. If you're not a cilantro fan, just substitute flat-leaf parsley or celery leaves.
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
Use your air fryer to make these crispy, salty pickle chips for game day! The air fryer gives you a crispy crust, using much less oil than a traditional fryer. Enjoy these addictive little snacks on their own or with our Southern smoky, creamy dipping sauce.
Chile-Lime Peanuts
These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.
Sweet Potato Hummus
Roasted sweet potato adds earthy sweetness to hummus and gives it an even creamier, smoother texture. Use pimentón, or Spanish smoked paprika, for a hint of fire-grilled flavor, or use sweet paprika for a more subtle spice.
Mini Meat & Cheese Board
For a satisfying and quick snack or dessert, assemble your own cheese board for one, adorned with apricots, almonds and carrots.
Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn
Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
Kiwi Salsa & Chips
Fresh fruit adds sweet, tangy flavor to store-bought salsa, spicing up this easy and quick healthy snack.
Chili-Lime Brussels Sprout Chips
If you like kale chips, you'll love these veggie chips too! The outer leaves of large Brussels sprouts make the best "chips." Plus, they're easier to remove than the tightly furled-together inner ones. Roast what's left over for dinner later in the week.
Popcorn Crunch Mix
This sweet and savory popcorn mix is ready in just 10 minutes and is a bit of a magic trick--it's so good it disappears right before your eyes! Honey-nut cereal squares, lightly-salted popcorn, and chocolaty peanuts are drizzled with melted chocolate and provide amazing taste in each bite.
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.
Salami, Cheddar & Pepperoncini Charcuterie Sticks
Salami, Cheddar cheese and pepperoncini deliver flavor in every bite in this easy appetizer.
Tropical Snack Mix
Sweet, salty and simple, this tropical treat is a perfect on-the-go snack for a quick energy boost.
Chips and Dip
This classic combination of chips and salsa is sure to satisfy your crunchy cravings. Choose your favorite salsa, whether it's mild, medium, or hot.
Kale Chips with Lemon-Pepper Seasoning
Green leafy veggies get addictively crispy in this simple snack recipe.
Parmesan Microwave Popcorn
Nutty, salty and incredibly crispy, this cheesy popcorn snack is simple to make and sure to be a favorite snack.
Smoked Gouda & Giardiniera Charcuterie Sticks
Crunchy pickled vegetables pair perfectly with creamy Gouda with a hint of smoke.
Pistachios & Apricots
Dried fruit and nuts is a classic snack that never gets old. Tip: Use shell-on pistachios--shelling them will force you to eat slower and really savor your snack time.
Crispy Parmesan Chips
These homemade chips have lots of Parmesan cheese baked on top so there's no need for high-calorie dip.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn
This Chocolate Peanut Butter Popcorn is quick, satisfying, and kid friendly. Kids can help prepare by measuring the powdered peanut butter and adding it to popcorn.
Mango and Black Bean Salsa Cups
This black bean salsa is sweetened with pieces of papaya, mango and orange, and served in individual scoop-shaped tortilla chips. It's quick to prepare and the perfect offering for your next gathering.
Manchego, Pepper Drop & Chorizo Charcuterie Sticks
Manchego cheese pairs perfectly with sweet and tangy pepper drops. If you can't find small pickled peppers, a larger one cut into pieces will work well too.
Bowl Game Snack Mix
Taco seasoning mix gives this fruit and nut popcorn snack south-of-the-border sizzle.
Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.