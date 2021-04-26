24 Cheesy Meatless Monday Dinners That You’ll Make Again and Again

This dish comes out of the oven sizzling and bubbling and is devoured as soon as it hits the table. Everybody loves nachos, but it's not typically a dish that offers much in the way of nutrition. We've taken these up a notch by loading them with kale, corn, beans and avocado. And yes, cheese too. The end result is addictive. Excerpted from "Mostly Plants" by Tracy, Dana, Lori and Corky Pollan. Published by Harper Wave © 2019.