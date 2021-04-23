24 Spring Snack Recipes for Weight Loss
Reach for one of these healthy snacks when you feel a craving. These snacks feature seasonal fruits and vegetables including spinach and avocado. Recipes like Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie and Air-Fryer Kale Chips are low in calories and high in fiber to help you meet your goals without sacrificing flavor or fullness.
Mango & Spinach Smoothie
The sweet-tart taste of mango comes through in this simple smoothie, giving the tropical fruit the spotlight it deserves. Make it a mango morning!
Avocado Hummus
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
Carrot & Banana Muffins
Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.
Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie
Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.
Fruit & Nut Popcorn Trail Mix
Sweet dried fruit, salty nuts and crunchy popcorn are mixed together to make this super-satisfying, homemade trail mix that travels well.
Avocado & Banana Smoothie
If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.
Air-Fryer Kale Chips
Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!
Cucumber-Topped Rye Crisps
Rye crisps make an all-star snack because they are fat-free, low in sodium and oh, so crunchy. Jazz them up with this light, fresh topping idea.
Rhubarb Oat Muffins
These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
Mango & Kale Smoothie
The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.
Pita Crisps with Strawberry Spread
Make your own pita crisps in minutes with this simple and refreshing snack recipe. Cinnamon coated pitas bake up into crisp delicious chips which pair beautifully with a sweet strawberry-orange cream cheese spread.
Avocado & Salsa Cracker
Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
Tropical Fruit & Nuts Snack
With 4 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, this healthy packable snack can help you feel full until your next meal.
Banana-Oat Muffins
Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
Rainbow Fruit Kebabs
Eating clean doesn't have to be boring! This fruit-salad-on-a-stick is the natural way to get in on the rainbow trend for a fun healthy snack or no-added-sugar dessert.
Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana
Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.
Guacamole with Bell Pepper Dippers
Skip tortilla chips and get a healthy dose of vitamin C when you use bell pepper as a dipper for guacamole in this quick snack recipe.
Avocado-Tomato Open-Face Sandwich
This delicious, quick-and-easy snack is packed with flavor, fiber and contains only 150 calories!
Carrots with Ranch Dressing
For a boost of beta carotene, fiber, and vitamin A, you can't do much better than snacking on carrots and ranch dressing.
Lime & Parmesan Popcorn
Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn.
Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots
The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
Strawberries and Cottage Cheese
This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.