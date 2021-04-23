20 Healthy Sides That Pair Perfectly with Burgers

April 23, 2021

The next time you make burgers, complete your meal with these healthy side dishes. Whether it’s a side salad, crispy fries or grilled vegetables, these dishes are an easy pairing. Recipes like Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries and Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan are delicious and nutritious.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Kale Salad with Balsamic & Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In this healthy kale salad recipe, you massage the dressing into the kale, tenderizing the leaves and infusing the salad with sweet balsamic flavor. Creamy pine nuts and salty Parmesan cheese added at the end balance the flavors. Enjoy this salad on its own as a side dish or add cooked chicken, shrimp or steak to make it a full meal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.

3 of 20

Grilled Vegetables In Foil

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilled vegetables in foil is a great recipe to have on hand when camping or cooking over an open fire, but it's also nice on your backyard gas grill too. Here, we cook asparagus, mini peppers and zucchini together with a hint of garlic and butter. Delicious!

Advertisement

4 of 20

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.

5 of 20

Avocado Fries with Sriracha Aioli

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy avocados are a delicious foil to crunchy breading in this healthy oven-fried avocado fries recipe. Dip into spicy Sriracha dipping sauce for a flavor explosion. Save your ripe avocados for guacamole or toast--only firm ones will do when making these fries.

6 of 20

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Air-fried sweet potato fries are crispy, tender and delicately sweet. They're also made with less fat than traditional fries, so they're a healthier option when you're craving crunchy spuds. If the cinnamon-pepper spice is too intense, try thyme, oregano, paprika or garlic instead.

8 of 20

Roasted Asparagus Parmesan

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This oven-roasted asparagus Parmesan has just the right amount of cheese--and it's incredibly easy to make. Serve this healthy side dish with chicken, fish, lamb--or any other protein.

9 of 20

Baby Mixed Green Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This salad is made with baby mixed greens, onions and mushrooms and dressed with a simple lemon, vinegar and herb vinaigrette. It's perfect as a side salad, but top it with some chicken or salmon and you've got a great main dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Crispy Oven-Baked Fries

Credit: Eva Kolenko
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Classic french fries get their crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior thanks to a dunk or two in hot oil. The trick for achieving the same craveable results minus the deep fryer is to boil cut-up potatoes in salted, acidulated water prior to putting them into the oven. Yes, it’s an extra step, but it’s worth it. The salt helps extract excess moisture from the potatoes while the vinegar strengthens the exterior and helps the fries hold their shape. The result? Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.

11 of 20

Air-Fryer Kale Chips

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!

12 of 20

Parsnip "Fries"

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Mexican Corn (Esquites)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This street corn dish, known as esquites, is served in cups instead of on the cob for all the flavor of elote without the mess.

14 of 20

Air-Fryer Zucchini Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These crunchy, crispy zucchini fries turn very tender in the air fryer and have a delicate natural sweetness from the cooking process. The simple dipping sauce is very tomato forward, with just enough acid from the vinegar and mayonnaise to add incredible tang.

15 of 20

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Massaged Kale Salad with Grapes & Cheddar

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The kids participating in the California Farm to School Network who inspired this salad knew that they could make kale more tender and appealing to fellow students by massaging it first to break down tough cells in the plant. You probably won't find crumbled Cheddar at your market, but all you have to do is buy the cheese as a brick and then slice before breaking it into little chunks.

17 of 20

Oven-Baked Curly Fries

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily.

18 of 20

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Oven-Roasted Corn with Smoked Paprika Butter

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This healthy corn on the cob recipe is easily doubled or tripled when you have guests over. If you don't want to turn on your oven, grill the foil-wrapped corn over medium-high heat, turning a few times, until tender, about 10 minutes total.

20 of 20

Grilled Asparagus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilling is a simple and fast way to cook asparagus that yields a delicious result every time. Trimming off about one inch of the asparagus yields the best flavor--the ends are tough and hard to chew.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next