30 Healthy Salads with Feta
Step up your salad game with these healthy and delicious recipes. These salads use feta cheese, which adds a salty, tangy and creamy flavor that pairs well with ingredients like cucumbers, watermelon and other fresh produce. Try recipes like Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives and Feta, Kale & Pear Salad for a flavorful and nutritious bite.
Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives
This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.
Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad
Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.
Radish, Herb & Feta Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Sorrel, a perennial herb common in French cooking, adds bright, lemony flavor to this healthy spring salad recipe. The red-veined variety is particularly pretty but if you can't find it, try using baby arugula, pea shoots or mixed greens.
Feta, Kale & Pear Salad
The crunchy seed topping is the perfect textural juxtaposition to a creamy dressing, soft pears and tender massaged kale salad. Tossing it all with mint, feta and red onion gives it a Middle Eastern flair.
Greek Tomato & Watermelon Feta Salad
Sweet, hydrating, colorful watermelon is a fun swap for its botanical cousin, cucumber, which is traditional in a Greek salad. Briny and creamy feta pairs perfectly with the fruit and vegetables in this colorful and easy summer salad that takes just 15 minutes to make.
Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes
This quinoa salad, which takes loose inspiration from a Greek salad, is flavorful and filling. Broiling the olives along with the other vegetables softens their flavor and adds a smoky background note. A garnish of basil brightens the dish.
Papaya and Feta Salad
Add a little of the exotic to the everyday life; this salad fits the bill beautifully! As odd as fruit with salty cheese might sound, this salad is amazingly refreshing and tasty. Try it with grilled fish, preferably at a table with a salty breeze and an ocean view on a hot summer day.
Watermelon & Arugula Salad
This simple watermelon and arugula salad is slightly sweet, which mellows the peppery arugula. The basil works beautifully with both the arugula and the watermelon, and the briny, salty feta cheese is the perfect complement to the rest of the flavors.
Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad
This healthy summer salad is bursting with Mediterranean flavors and takes just 10 minutes to prepare. Serve it alongside grilled chicken, pork or fish or as part of a vegetarian spread. If you can't find Campari tomatoes or Persian cucumbers, feel free to swap them for whatever variety looks the best at your farmers' market.
Wheat Berry, Chickpea & Feta Salad
Wheat berries have amazing texture—they practically pop in your mouth like caviar—and each 1/2-cup serving of cooked wheat berries has more than 4 grams of fiber. Since they take up to an hour to get tender, make them in a large batch and freeze whatever you don’t use right away in individual servings. (You can do the same thing with any whole grain!) That way, you can easily stir them into soup, season them with citrus and herbs for a pilaf or make them the base of a satisfying grain salad.
Greek Salad with Edamame
Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
Cantaloupe & Cucumber Salad with Fresh Za'atar
This juicy melon salad is seasoned with fresh oregano and thyme, sumac spice and toasted sesame seeds for a bright summertime take on the Middle Eastern spice blend za'atar.
Watermelon, Olive, Caper & Feta Salad
This sweet-and-savory fruit salad recipe is all about the quality of the watermelon: you want its flesh to be really sweet so that all the savory ingredients--the capers, the olives, the feta--shine.
Tomato Salad with Lemon-Basil Vinaigrette
Seek out several varieties of heirloom tomatoes for this simple salad. Sweeter and juicier than conventional tomatoes, they add the perfect pop of color.
Citrus Fruit & Feta Salad
Tangy feta cheese and tart citrus may seem like an odd pair but they go hand-in-hard in this refreshing side dish that's ready in just 10 minutes. Try it with grilled chicken or shrimp.
Grilled Salmon & Cucumber, Fresh Herb & Feta Salad
Grilled salmon always plays well with a fresh, bright summertime salad. The tender, flaky salmon counters the crunchy cucumber salad while the rich fillet balances the saltiness of feta and the tang of the salad dressing. Serve the salmon warm or cold (your choice!) and pair the meal with a slice of crusty bread and a glass of wine.
Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta
This simple and refreshing salad recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Each bite delivers the taste of sweet juicy peach, tangy feta, and toasted pine nuts and will leave you completely satisfied--but not over-stuffed!
Beet Salad with Feta & Dill
The sweet, earthy flavor of beets shines alongside tangy feta and fresh dill in this easy Greek-inspired beet salad. If you don't have time to roast beets, look for precooked beets in the fresh produce section.
Greek Salad with Avocado
Avocado adds a creamy texture to this Greek-inspired salad. It's perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner and is ready in only 20 minutes. Enjoy it on its own, serve it alongside grilled steak or burgers, or top it off with slices of grilled chicken to make it a meal.
Green Bean Salad with Feta Dressing
Briny feta, tangy buttermilk and fresh herbs combine in a yummy dressing for steamed green beans in this healthy side dish recipe. Serve with grilled chicken, pork or steak for an easy dinner.
Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
Greek Revival Salad
This attractive, full-bodied dish celebrates the Greek flavors of feta, black olives and plenty of oregano.
Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint
Salty prosciutto, tangy feta, crunchy pistachios, sweet watermelon and bright mint come together wonderfully in this fresh and easy summer salad. Feel free to sub crumbled bacon for the prosciutto, or skip the meat altogether for a vegetarian version of this salad.
Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
Fennel & Zucchini Salad with Watercress, Mint & Feta
This healthy vegetable salad recipe highlights fresh peas, zucchini, fennel, watercress and mint. Serve alongside a roast chicken or turn it into a dinner salad by adding a soft-boiled egg and some cannellini beans.
Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple
This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.
Hummus & Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and feta top arugula in this quick Greek salad. Served with whole-wheat pita and prepared hummus, it makes a filling, yet healthy lunch.
Greek Kale Salad with Quinoa & Chicken
Toss the cooked chicken into this healthy 5-ingredient salad recipe while it's still warm to lightly wilt the kale, making it softer and easier to eat. Using store-bought salad dressing saves time, but you could also make your own Mediterranean vinaigrette.
Bean Salad with Charred Lemons
Creamy avocado, salty feta cheese and sweet-bitter caramelized lemon slices make this vegetarian bean salad recipe a standout. Using different colors, sizes and shapes of beans makes this salad extra special. But any bean that interests you, even canned, will work.
Wild Rice and Bean Salad with Peaches and Feta
An unexpected combination, but one worth trying! Peaches, feta, and arugula add some pizzazz to your rice.