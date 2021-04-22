23 Recipes That Use Pineapple Juice
Add a hint of sweetness to your next meal with these recipes that use pineapple juice. Pineapple juice is a versatile ingredient that can be found in savory recipes like Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple and Sweet & Sour Chicken. Or use the liquid in drink and dessert recipes like Mini Pineapple Pound Cakes and Pineapple Smoothie.
Piña Colada in a Pineapple
This classic piña colada is served in a fun and festive pineapple bowl! For the pineapple juice called for in this recipe, you can use store-bought unsweetened pineapple juice or, better yet, extract juice by mashing the pineapple flesh that you remove from the inside of the pineapple. For a thicker drink, you can also add some of the pineapple flesh to the blender when you're mixing up the drink.
Grilled Pork Chops with Chile & Pineapple
Never grilled pineapple? Get ready to be wowed. It caramelizes beautifully for a deeper flavor. Plus it's a totally tasty match with a grilled pork chop, cilantro and a little heat from serranos.
Pineapple Smoothie
A touch of pineapple-orange juice concentrate adds even more pineapple flavor to this refreshing smoothie.
Mini Pineapple Pound Cakes
In this moist and delicious healthy pound cake recipe, we use coconut oil in place of butter because an enzyme in fresh pineapple can react with dairy when heated, resulting in an off flavor. Alternatively, you can use melted butter and canned pineapple. To make a large cake, bake in a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan for 35 to 40 minutes.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
This 20-minute meal delivers a faster, lighter and more flavorful takeout alternative. It's chock-full of fresh, crispy veggies and juicy chicken pieces, and it reheats well for meal-prep lunches. If you like heat, sub Sriracha for some of the ketchup.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Huli Huli Chicken with Pineapple-Ginger Sauce
"Huli" is a Hawaiian word that means to turn over. Traditional versions of this dish are grilled, constantly turning the chicken back and forth as a rotisserie would. This easy recipe is made in the oven to save you time and elbow grease. Recipe adapted from Chef Greg Harrison, Pacific'O Restaurant.
Honey, Asian Tuna & Pineapple Pasta
Because this Asian-inspired tuna and pasta dinner-for-four is ready in under 30 minutes, it's the perfect choice for any weeknight.
Skinny Pineapple Margaritas
Pineapple juice adds plenty of sweetness to this no-sugar-added margarita recipe.
Pineapple-Cherry Cake Cobbler
This easy cobbler is filled with cherries, pears, and pineapples and its flavor is heightened with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Pineapple Turkey Kebabs
Take a mini vacation around the globe! The Caribbean flavor of rum, the Asian flavor of lemongrass, and the pineapple and brown sugar twist so loved in the South Seas all blend together to make these delicious turkey kebab appetizers. Make it a meal by serving with hot cooked rice and some steamed vegetables.
Prosciutto-Wrapped Pineapple Bites
The sweet-and-salty combination in this easy, one-bite prosciutto-wrapped pineapple appetizer recipe is addictive. Double the recipe and serve it for a party. The “bites” taste best with fresh pineapple, but can also be made with canned pineapple chunks.
Grape-Pineapple Mint Fizz
The sweet flavors of grape and pineapple fuse with fresh mint in this quick and tasty summer drink.
Pineapple Cake with Macadamia-Apricot Topper
You'll think you're on a tropical vacation after just one taste of this pineapple-flavored cake served with a sweet apricot and macadamia nut topping.
Sweet and Sour Pork with Cabbage
The carryout classic gets a lighter remake, but keeps all the delicious Asian-style flavors you love. Make it in the slow cooker and serve over hot cooked rice.
Tofu Tropic Smoothie
Mango, pineapple and lime flavor this tropical smoothie. Silken tofu adds staying power.
Asian-Inspired Chicken Salad
This Asian-inspired chicken salad has a tangy soy-ginger flavor which is complemented by the sweet pineapple-sesame dressing. Ready in just 35 minutes, this recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner or a weekend lunch with friends.
Ginger-Pineapple Spritzer
Crystallized ginger--also called candied ginger--is the key ingredient in this fruit-flavored drink. By soaking it with pineapple juice for at least two hours, it gives this spritzer an added zing.
Caribbean Tofu with Black Beans and Rice
Grilled slices of tofu are marinated in a pineapple-cilantro mixture and served with black beans and brown rice in this Caribbean-inspired main dish. Be sure to use extra firm tofu to prevent it from breaking apart while cooking this flavorful recipe.
Pineapple-Coconut Layer Cake
In this stunning dessert recipe, two layers of coconut cake, made with white whole-wheat flour for extra nutrition, are filled with sweet pineapple curd and topped with creamy coconut frosting, chunks of fresh pineapple and toasted coconut.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada
This lower-calorie, nonalcoholic version of piña colada uses ripe bananas blended with fresh pineapple and coconut milk. Serve it in festive tropical-drink glasses.
Sesame-Crusted Tofu with Spicy Pineapple Noodles
The tropical flavors of the hot chile-spiked pineapple noodles that accompany the crispy tofu in this dish will take the chill out of any cold day.
Smoky-Hot Raspberry Shrimp
The secret ingredient in this recipe is the chipotle chile peppers, which give a smoky, almost sweet, heat to the dish without overpowering the other ingredients. Chipotle chile peppers are smoked jalapeños and the adobo sauce is what the chiles are packed in when purchased in cans.