26 Healthy Aging Dinners That Are Packed with Omega-3s
Enjoy these satisfying dinner recipes that support healthy aging. These recipes are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are often found in fish and have been shown to help reduce inflammation and improve heart health as you age. Try recipes like Black Sea Bass with Summer Squash Polenta and Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine for a filling and nutritious dinner.
Greek Grilled Salmon Kebabs with Tzatziki & Green Beans
This easy grilled salmon recipe is sure to help you win your next backyard BBQ. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki (souvlakia is the Greek word for kebabs), and the yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is one of the traditional pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine. A side of Greek-style green beans completes this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
Grilled Tuna, Orange & Jicama Salad with Red Onion Dressing
This dinner salad is anything but ordinary! Crunchy jicama, sweet oranges, grilled tuna and a Mexican-inspired dressing combine to really fire up your taste buds.
Seared Salmon with Pesto Fettuccine
The brightness of basil pesto is a nice match for the buttery flavor of salmon in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Refrigerated pesto, found near fresh sauces and salsas at most stores, is prettier and has a better taste than jarred.
Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes
In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
Black Sea Bass with Summer Squash Polenta
In this healthy seared fish recipe, salting the fish's skin draws out the moisture, which helps it get nice and crispy in the hot pan. Here, black sea bass is served on top of polenta that's enriched with a buttery summer squash puree. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired.
Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots
Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables.
Tuna & Bok Choy Packets
Steaming fish and vegetables together in a tin-foil packet is a great way to keep the tuna moist and have little to clean up. If baby bok choy is not available, use 8 cups chopped mature bok choy for this quick fish recipe.
Seafood Enchiladas
Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
Salmon & Asparagus Farro Bowl
In this farro and salmon recipe, salmon is poached in a miso-infused broth with bites of tender asparagus and sautéed leeks. If you use farro that's labeled “pearled,” a faster-cooking farro, to make this recipe, start with a full cup of grains and reduce the cooking time to 15 minutes. To clean the leeks, trim off the green tops and white roots and split lengthwise. Place in a large bowl of water and swish around to release any sand or soil. Repeat until no grit remains.
Chipotle Fish Tacos
Lightened-up Baja-style fish tacos make a quick, flavorful meal that's easy to whip up in a few minutes.
Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad
This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
Oven-Roasted Fish with Onion, Lemon, Fenugreek & Cilantro (Mahi-e Shekam Por)
Cooking whole fish is easy--most fish markets sell them already cleaned and butterflied with the backbone and rib bones removed. (If not, ask the fishmonger to do it for you.) Leaving the head and tail intact makes them easy to work with--and the presentation at the table is impressive. A flavorful stuffing made with tangy tamarind and aromatic herbs is a great foil for the mild fish.
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli
The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime--inspired by Mexican street corn--makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.
Arctic Char on a Bed of Kale
Arctic char, related to salmon and trout, is sustainably farmed, making it a “best choice” for the environment. It has a mild flavor and cooks up quickly. We like the taste and texture of lacinato (aka dinosaur) kale in this dish. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Seafood Cioppino
According to legend, this seafood soup originated in San Francisco, the creation of Italian-immigrant fishermen who were as skilled with a soup kettle as they were with a net.
Salmon with Wilted Greens
A splash of toasted sesame oil adds a delicious, nutty nuance to the orange dressing.
Tuna Poke
Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens. Serve with seasoned brown rice for a healthy, satisfying meal packed with veggies, protein and fiber.
Grilled Tuna Sandwich with Lemon-Chili Mayo for Two
Sturdy “country-style” bread works best for this healthy tuna sandwich recipe with watercress and chili-mayo. Eat the tuna sandwich warm, straight off the grill, or wrap it up and pack it in a cooler for a picnic dinner. Serve with grilled bell peppers tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and vinegar and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
Mirin-Poached Salmon with Spring Salad
Poaching fish with a little flavorful liquid may be the easiest way to cook fish! This quick poached-fish recipe stars salmon, but tuna, mahi-mahi or cod work just as well. Look for pea sprouts, also called “pea shoots,” at farmers' markets and in well-stocked supermarkets. Or use 1 more cup thinly sliced snap peas instead.
Seared Tuna Tataki Quinoa Bowl
In this healthy tuna and quinoa recipe, tuna steaks are flash-cooked, sliced, then tossed in a quick, gingery marinade. The tuna, vegetables and seaweed get dressed with some of the flavor-packed tataki marinade and served over protein-rich quinoa.
Salmon & Eggplant Curry
Salmon and eggplant team up in this one-skillet curry flavored with coconut milk, basil and lime. We love the flavor of Thai yellow curry paste in this dish, but any type of curry paste can be used--be sure to taste as you go because curry blends vary in flavor and heat. If you don't have curry paste, curry powder works well here. Serve with fragrant brown rice, such as basmati or jasmine.
Escarole & White Bean Salad with Swordfish
In this healthy fish recipe, meaty swordfish gets a dusting of herbs before being pan-seared. Then it's served on top of a healthy escarole and white bean salad with a lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
Salmon with Roasted Vegetables & Quinoa
This healthy salmon recipe has everything you want for a complete meal: omega-3-rich salmon, protein-packed quinoa and lots of vegetables. Drizzled with a maple-lemon dressing, this healthy quinoa dinner also makes a delicious next-day lunch.
Salmon with Toasted Israeli Couscous
You need only one skillet for this meal of wild salmon fillets and Israeli couscous pilaf. For added fiber, look for Israeli couscous made with whole-wheat flour. Serve with roasted carrots and broccoli with cumin.