15 Spring Breakfasts for Weight Loss in 15 Minutes
In just 15 minutes, you can have a healthy and delicious breakfast on the table. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which can help you feel full for longer periods of time. Recipes like White Bean & Avocado Toast and Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl are a nutritious and seasonal start to any morning.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
White Bean & Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Muesli with Raspberries
Unlike granola, muesli isn't baked with sweeteners or oil. Make your own or find your favorite brand in most supermarkets--we like Bob's Red Mill.
Really Green Smoothie
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.
Artichoke & Egg Tartine
For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
PB & J Oats
Creamy peanut butter and sliced strawberries with oatmeal is sure to brighten any morning.
Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
Layers of flavored yogurt, crunchy cereal, peach, and blueberries in a parfait glass make a quick but satisfying breakfast or snack.
Cherry & Peach Carrot Smoothie
With the sweet, fruity flavors of cherry and peach, you'd never know there were veggies in this dairy-free smoothie recipe.
Apricot & Coconut Oatmeal
This easy oatmeal recipe cooks in just 5 minutes. While this healthy oatmeal recipe calls for coconut and apricots, other dried fruits, such as raisins and cranberries, also are delicious.
Yogurt and Fruit Parfait
For a fun, flavorful way to get 25 percent of your daily calcium needs, whip up a quick Yogurt and Fruit Parfait.
Bagel Gone Bananas
Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.