20 Cocktails That Are Perfect for a Spring Brunch
Whether it’s a Mother’s Day celebration or an outdoor gathering with friends, these cocktail recipes are perfect for your next brunch. These drinks are bright and refreshing in the warm spring weather. Recipes like Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys and Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail are colorful and delicious.
The Bee's Knees Cocktail
The Bee's Knees is a classic Prohibition cocktail that blends the crisp, botanical flavor of gin with bright citrus and the soft floral notes of honey. This cheery spring cocktail is made with simple ingredients you likely have in your pantry, making it a great happy hour option when you don't want to make a special trip to the store.
Coconut Margarita
Coconut water brings just enough sweetness to this frozen coconut margarita to add flavor to the drink without making it too sweet. The lime juice and Coco López give this drink a tropical flavor, while the tequila and triple sec make it taste like a solid margarita.
Moscow Mule Cocktail
This refreshing cocktail features a combination of vodka, tangy lime and ginger beer, a nonalcoholic carbonated ginger beverage similar to ginger ale. This cocktail is traditionally served in a copper mug.
Spicy Mezcal Margarita
Feel the heat in this zippy mezcal margarita! What's the difference between tequila and mezcal? Tequila is a type of mezcal. They're both made from agave, with mezcal traditionally picking up its signature smoky flavor from being cooked in underground pits. We love it paired with a little bit of heat and agave syrup for a touch of sweetness.
Espresso Martini
This espresso martini is the perfect pick-me-up cocktail, combining vodka with coffee liqueur and a shot of espresso. Use freshly brewed espresso and shake vigorously to give this cocktail a rich foam. If you don't have an espresso maker, you can make this drink with strong brewed coffee.
Spicy Pickled Bloody Marys
Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
Blood Orange-Pomegranate Mimosas
This twist on the mimosa is made with blood orange juice and pomegranate juice. It's a special way to start any weekend or toast the holiday season.
Watermelon Rose Sangria
In this pink sangria recipe, we've skipped the added sugar and used sparkling pink wine, elderflower liqueur and tons of fresh fruit and mint to create a delicious, yet healthy cocktail.
Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail
A shrub is a fruit syrup made with vinegar, and it’s been used for centuries to preserve seasonal fruit. You can make a refreshing cocktail with it, as we do here, or try a splash in a glass of seltzer to make your own craft soda.
Spring Rhubarb Cocktail
Turn happy hour into healthy hour with this cocktail that curbs carbs! The Rhubarb Syrup in this recipe has five times less sugar than traditional syrups, and by using club soda in the cocktail--instead of tonic water--there are fewer calories.
Fresh Strawberry Margarita
This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.
Sunrise Bellini
This slightly tart fruity Bellini recipe will zing you awake. It's the prettiest color imaginable and it makes a brunch instantly fun! You can serve the Bellinis in champagne flutes or in simple Mason jars--be creative!
Ruby-Red Grapefruit Cocktail
This gorgeous sparkling grapefruit cocktail recipe combines gin, Campari, fresh grapefruit juice and seltzer. The touch of Campari enhances its beautiful red color, but if you prefer a less bitter drink, omit it.
Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes
Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
Blood Orange Margaritas
Fresh blood orange juice gives this stunning pink cocktail just the right balance of sweet and sour. For the perfect finish, upgrade the salt rim on your glass by mixing in a little orange zest to add to both the presentation and flavor of these skinny margaritas.
Tomato-Jalapeño Bloody Mary
Make this garden-fresh Bloody Mary when summer tomatoes and peppers are at their peak.
Berry Bubbly Vodka Soda
This bright and bubbly sipper combines berries with vodka and seltzer to make a colorful 3-ingredient cocktail you can enjoy year-round, thanks to frozen berries. Amp up the flavor even more by using a flavored seltzer rather than plain!
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Fresh Mint Mojito Cocktail
Fresh mint and zesty lime combine to create a flavor base for this classic rum cocktail. We use superfine sugar to ensure it all dissolves for the smoothest refreshing mojito.
Strawberry Chile Martini
This beautiful strawberry martini cocktail recipe is an irresistible combination of sweet and spicy. Strawberries vary in sweetness and jalapeño chiles vary in heat, so once you've made this cocktail, take a sip and adjust to your taste.