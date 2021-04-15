24 Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes for Better Blood Sugar
Start your morning with these healthy breakfast recipes that are appropriate for a diabetes-friendly diet. These recipes are low in saturated fat, sodium and calories, while also having complex carbs like whole grains and legumes which will make managing your blood sugar easy and delicious. Recipes like Strawberries and Cream Pancakes and Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla are filling and nutritious.
Pistachio & Peach Toast
This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
Blueberry Muffin Bars
With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
Strawberries and Cream Pancakes
These strawberry pancakes are a healthy alternative to traditional breakfast pancakes. With ingredients like chia seeds, oat flour and fresh strawberries, they offer nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg
In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.
Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla
Pico de gallo and cheesy eggs make this quick breakfast flavorful and satisfying.
Quick Cauliflower Hash Browns
A trio of frozen products that are easy to keep on hand make this breakfast dish a snap. Try it for dinner, too! No need to thaw the veggies first; cook them from frozen. Serve with a dash of hot sauce, if desired.
Quark & Cucumber Toast
Give your healthy breakfast a savory spin with this quark and cucumber toast.
Egg and Vegetable Muffins
Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.
Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage
Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
Green Protein Smoothie
Lentils in a smoothie recipe? Yes! They're a healthy source of plant-based protein, adding 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit
Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables
With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata
This frittata is made with cheddar cheese and zucchini and is quick and easy to prepare. With just 115 calories per serving, this is a guilt free meal.
Southwestern Waffle
This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
Poached Eggs on Soft Polenta
Eggs are an inexpensive source of high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals which makes them the perfect breakfast food. There are many ways to enjoy them, but we recommend trying them poached and served over creamy Parmesan-polenta.
Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Boost your breakfast with vitamin C and potassium by topping your whole-grain pancake stack with segmented oranges, which are an excellent source of both.
Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies
Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
Beets & Goat Cheese Toast
A little lemon zest perks up this healthy toast with beets and goat cheese.
Spiced Anytime Oatmeal
Incorporating oats into your diet may help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes. These steel-cut oats are combined with shredded carrots and snipped apricots and flavored with cinnamon, allspice and ginger. Steel-cut oats take a bit longer to cook, so make them ahead and reheat before serving.